VMI sees surge of COVID-19 cases

Quarantined cadets who tested negative within 24 hours of breakout were given a belt to designate them as a quarantined cadet and "kept separate from the rest of the Corps so that they could participate in their own way but still maintain a safe distance," Wyatt said.

"That was that was done on the advice of our medical director," he said. "When we're making these decisions, he's involved in all of the decisions. We're in close contact with the department of health. So if he says no go, then we don't do it."

The cadets returned to quarantine at the end of the day, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wyatt said the college is continuing to look into allegations that some quarantined cadets were not separated, which WSLS (Channel 10) first reported on Monday.

Unlike last semester's increase in cases, which mainly affected freshmen and seniors because of their mentoring system, the current spike is affecting all cadets, Wyatt said.

Wins will meet with cadet leadership on Thursday.