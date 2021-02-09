VMI sees surge of COVID-19 cases

More than 20% of the Virginia Military Institute's 1,700 cadets were in isolation or quarantine Tuesday as the military college experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases.
VMI's case dashboard reported 131 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 128 of those from cadets. That's about 7.5% of the cadet population. An additional 235 cadets were quarantined, which means they were separated from the Corps of Cadets for reasons such as having close contact with someone who tested positive.
"There are a lot of things on the table, but we're hopeful that the measures that we took last week will start to have an impact and we'll see a downward trend," said VMI spokesman Bill Wyatt.
Interim Superintedent Cedric Wins implemented mitigation measures last week to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including suspending march-downs, closing campus to visitors, suspending visitation between cadets in the barracks and a 14-day quarantine for cadets who have close contact with someone who tested positive.
As a result, the college canceled an open house and spectators are not allowed at home athletic events.
But VMI on Saturday did allow first-year quarantined cadets who tested negative from a rapid-result test to participate in breakout, the time-honored annual tradition that marks the end of the six-month "rat line." At the end of breakout, a day of intense physical activity, freshmen "rats" become fourth-class cadets.
Quarantined cadets who tested negative within 24 hours of breakout were given a belt to designate them as a quarantined cadet and "kept separate from the rest of the Corps so that they could participate in their own way but still maintain a safe distance," Wyatt said.
"That was that was done on the advice of our medical director," he said. "When we're making these decisions, he's involved in all of the decisions. We're in close contact with the department of health. So if he says no go, then we don't do it."
The cadets returned to quarantine at the end of the day, he said.
Wyatt said the college is continuing to look into allegations that some quarantined cadets were not separated, which WSLS (Channel 10) first reported on Monday.
Unlike last semester's increase in cases, which mainly affected freshmen and seniors because of their mentoring system, the current spike is affecting all cadets, Wyatt said.
Wins will meet with cadet leadership on Thursday.
"It really is incumbent upon them as leaders to help enforce all of these protocols, and that's really the only way we're going to get the numbers to come down, is if everybody's on board," Wyatt said.
VMI leaders have not discussed sending cadets home, Wyatt said.
"I think the folks at the department of health would advise us against that, sending them back into the community," he said.
Very few cases have been traced back to the classroom. Wyatt said he was doubtful that going all-virtual would help because "that just kind of keeps them in barracks where we know there's a problem."
"So getting them out of barracks into class, where we've set up the classrooms to optimize for COVID, right now seems like a better option than just keeping them in barracks 24/7," he said.
Cadets in isolation — those who have tested positive for the virus — are housed in local hotels, Wyatt said. Some cadets in quarantine also go to hotels, while others who have to quarantine after a roommate tested positive stay put in their barracks. They have meals delivered, take their classes virtually and use a designated restroom, according to Wyatt.
Neighboring Washington and Lee University reported 18 positive tests for students and employees in a rolling seven-day period as of Sunday, according to its dashboard. There have been a cumulative 116 positive tests between Jan. 5 and Sunday.