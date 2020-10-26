VMI superintendent resigns as fallout continues from systemic racism allegations

Virginia Military Institute's top official resigned Monday, a week after Gov. Ralph Northam announced an investigation into the school's culture and policies following reports of racism that received national attention.
Retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III submitted his resignation letter as superintendent, which the board of visitors accepted "with deep regret," board President John Boland said in a statement. "General Peay is a great American, patriot, and hero," Boland said.
The resignation came at the request of state leaders, Peay wrote in his resignation letter.
On Friday, Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer “conveyed that the Governor and certain legislative leaders had lost confidence in my leadership as Superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute and desired my resignation,” Peay wrote.
Peay called his more than 17 years as superintendent “the honor of my life” and said he and his wife “will be cheering you on with great admiration and fondness as your work continues to serve the nation so well.”
Political pressure has been building for Northam, a 1981 graduate of VMI, to take further action against the board of visitors. Over the weekend, former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder, the first African American elected governor in U.S. history, called on Northam to immediately remove the board members or resign himself.
Northam’s office has not answered questions about whether he was looking into removing any board members, which he has the authority to do.
Support Local Journalism
“As the nation’s oldest state-run military college, VMI has the opportunity to counterbalance a long legacy with a clear-eyed view of the future,” Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s spokeswoman, wrote in an email. “Change is overdue at VMI, and the Board of Visitors bears a deep responsibility to embrace it. Diversity is a fundamental commitment. Without this recognition, VMI cannot properly educate future citizen-soldiers nor live up to its values of honor, character, and service. The Governor is committed to ensuring all Virginia institutions of higher education are sustainable, successful, and welcoming to all students, faculty, and staff. He wishes General Peay well and is grateful for his decades of public service.”
Boland said the board will "immediately turn its attention to the search for our new superintendent." In the meantime, VMI's website by midmorning showed that Brig. Gen. Robert “Bob” Moreschi, deputy superintendent for academics and dean of the faculty, will serve as acting superintendent. Moreschi has been at VMI for 16 years, where he has headed the economics and business department.
VMI was thrown into the national spotlight once again last week after the Washington Post published a report detailing allegations of systemic racism experienced by Black cadets. A week ago, Northam and 10 other state leaders co-wrote a letter to the board of visitors ordering an independent, third-party investigation due to "our deep concerns about the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism."
In response, Boland wrote a response that pledged VMI's full cooperation but categorically denied that systemic racism exists on campus.
“Virtually all colleges in the 50 states can point to inappropriate behavior by their students or faculty members. VMI is not immune,” Boland wrote. “However, systemic racism does not exist here and a fair and independent review will find that to be true.”
In his statement announcing Peay's resignation, Boland indirectly referenced the scrutiny that VMI faces.
"I ask that our alumni remain focused on the positive mission and support the Institute and Board as we secure a future in which the Institute continues to contribute in unique and vital ways to our nation and state," Boland wrote.
Staff writer Amy Friedenberger contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.