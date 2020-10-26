VMI superintendent resigns as fallout continues from systemic racism allegations

Northam’s office has not answered questions about whether he was looking into removing any board members, which he has the authority to do.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As the nation’s oldest state-run military college, VMI has the opportunity to counterbalance a long legacy with a clear-eyed view of the future,” Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s spokeswoman, wrote in an email. “Change is overdue at VMI, and the Board of Visitors bears a deep responsibility to embrace it. Diversity is a fundamental commitment. Without this recognition, VMI cannot properly educate future citizen-soldiers nor live up to its values of honor, character, and service. The Governor is committed to ensuring all Virginia institutions of higher education are sustainable, successful, and welcoming to all students, faculty, and staff. He wishes General Peay well and is grateful for his decades of public service.”