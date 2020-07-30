VMI to alter longstanding traditions tied to its Confederate history, but leave statues in place

In his letter, Peay announced the school will reorient the flagpoles surrounding the Jackson statue on the parade ground. The flags will be centered at the new barracks, which will change the symbolic focus from Jackson and signal VMI’s move to the future, he said.

The school also will relocate the oath ceremony from New Market Battlefield, where 10 VMI cadets died fighting for the Confederacy, to school grounds. New Market Day, celebrated on the anniversary of the battle with a ceremony and parade, will honor all VMI alumni who died in military conflicts and will be renamed the VMI Memorial Parade.

“VMI has, because of its unique role as a combat unit at the Battle of New Market, focused on our Civil War history at the expense of other times and events,” Peay wrote.

Every cadet will be required to take a course called “American Civic Experience,” which has been under development for three years and will be introduced for the first time this fall. Two Virginia history courses, one focused on pre-1865 history and one on post-1865 history, will be reviewed to ensure the history is told with context and varying perspectives.

The school also will present classes in diversity training, similar to the mandatory Title IX training.