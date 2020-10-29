VMI to remove statue of Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson

LEXINGTON — The Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors voted unanimously Thursday to move the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from its central location on post.

A new location was not announced, but two options mentioned were putting it in storage or moving the statue to the New Market battlefield, where 10 cadets died in the Civil War fighting for the Confederacy.

The president of the board, John “Bill” Boland, said that it has been the “general consensus” that moving the statue is the right decision.

His only concern was cost.

“I would rather move the statue once rather than twice,” Boland said.

The board also took several other actions regarding diversity and inclusion, including the establishment of a building and naming committee, and creation of a superintendent search committee, which will be led by board member Gene Scott.

Board members voted unanimously for each action, spending little time on discussion.

"While these changes we have adopted today are appropriate and good, I don't think we have touched on our mission in an adverse way, and I don't think we have negatively impacted our method of education,” Boland said.