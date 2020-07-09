VMI's history in spotlight as alumni request commission to revisit Confederate symbols

"Over the past month, Alumni across all generations have engaged with each other about the future of the Institute," the men wrote. "We recognize that change is coming; and we believe we must act together to shape these changes with and through your leadership."

VMI spokesman Col. Bill Wyatt said in an email Thursday that VMI's superintendent, retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, was unavailable for an interview. Wyatt said the institute's leadership "is aware of all of the petitions being circulated and has heard from many interested parties on both sides of the issue." Peay "will continue to give the matter attention in the coming weeks and months," Wyatt wrote.

The letter comes on the heels of two dueling petitions directed toward the institute's Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson statue, one started by recent Black VMI graduates asking the institute to address racism at VMI and remove the statue, the other a counter-petition — which received three times the number of signatures — acting as "a defense of the Stonewall Jackson monument and VMI's sacred heritage."

This letter, which will be delivered to Peay and VMI's governing board of visitors, voices the alumni's belief that VMI is in a position to be a leader on the issue and should be proactive. "Remaining reactive ... will diminish VMI’s reputation for wisdom and courage," the letter states.