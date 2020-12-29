Volunteer group builds trails, momentum for mountain biking at Roanoke County's Explore Park

Lamanna said money is hard to come by for BROC, especially during a year when the nonprofit did not receive any proceeds from the annual Roanoke GO Fest, which typically provides a bulk of BROC’s yearly funding.

“This year we don’t have that funding, so right now it comes primarily from our membership,” Lamanna said. “It’s made it much more difficult.”

Visibility during trail work days has driven a membership spike in 2020, with the group’s active numbers increasing by about 50%, now at 170 Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists. Even still, recent repairs on BROC’s specialized backwoods excavator cost the nonprofit more than its annual member dues.

“Our expenses are exceeding our membership income, without a doubt,” Lamanna said. “We are hurting for funds, but we’re pushing forward with a lot more volunteer activity.”

For the trail builders of BROC, it is reward enough to expand riding options in the region, said trails coordinator Bongard.

“We get cool trails to ride, that’s all we want,” Bongard said. “We want cool stuff to be challenged by, and to have a good time on. Nobody would mountain bike if it wasn’t for the people you mountain bike with.”