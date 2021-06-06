Volunteers fuel triathletes in Roanoke Valley's first Ironman

Those who hand water bottles to bicycle racers can expect to get wet.
The handoffs come with the tops off, and not every action is smooth. Water sprays. Intense riders put death’s grips to plastic bottles while legs churn. Water spews. Often, rider and aide aren’t in sync, and the bottles fall. Water splashes.
None of it daunted volunteers on Sunday morning, during the first Carilion Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon. Dozens of them, including National Honor Society students from Botetourt County high schools, were splashed repeatedly as they attempted handoffs outside Botetourt Funeral Home, in Buchanan.
As for the bikers, some gave instructions to the newbies, who an organizer said were learning on the job.
“Move with us,” several riders shouted.
The overwhelming shouts from the racers, though, came down to two words: “Thank you.”
It was the second leg of the Ironman event’s first time in the Roanoke Valley. Competitors hit the waters of Carvins Cove for a 1.2-mile swim, then biked for 56 miles before running 13.1 more to the finish, at River’s Edge Park.
Matt Schafer, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, won the overall men’s classification in 4:10:38, nine minutes in front of the next finisher. Blacksburg native Kathryn Buss took the women’s overall title (and women’s 25-29), clocking 5:00:12, two seconds in front of Marni Sumbal, of Greenville, South Carolina. It was a big day for Busses, as Richmond-based Kathryn’s mother, Janet Buss, won the 55-59 group (5:47:45), and both her father and brother ran and finished, with father Gary taking fourth among men 55-59.
There were 1,594 athletes who started the race, and 1,371 of those finished, according to Ironman spokesman Colby Gorniewicz.
As the bicycles approached Buchanan, on their way to the Blue Ridge Parkway on Sunday morning, Derek Wolfe posted up near the front of the volunteer line. Wolfe, 58, of Cloverdale, said he has been on the receiving end of water and sports drink bottles in more 100 bicycle races. Wolfe scooted backward, holding out beverages, as competitors wheeled by, grabbing them relay-style.
“It makes a big difference to be able to get a good pass,” said Wolfe, positioned along U.S. 11, where one of the northbound lanes was coned off for the racers. “I knew the front part was going to be the one people went for the most.”
He added: “They’ve been awesome so far, and they’ve always been thankful.”
Just ahead of Wolfe, Lord Botetourt High School students Talicee Landes, 15, and Samantha Benavidez, 16, stood by a yellow sign that read: “Caution. Aid station ahead.”
They waved arms downward and chanted at the racers: “Slow down! You guys are doing great! You’re guys are doing awesome. Slow down. You guys got this.”
Why slow? To ease the beverage transition.
Benavidez said she was having fun with it.
“This is really good, because I’ll be happy if they get happy,” she said. “They get water. They get hydrated. It’s something really good for them.”
She interrupted herself: “Woooo! You guys got this!”
Beverages and food, including bananas, fig bars and energy squares awaited the racers. About 40 people, mostly Lord Botetourt honors students, with a few James River High School students in the mix, were there to help them, according to LB science teacher and group leader Emily Muterspaugh.
The students received a digital training manual, but most of their training happened on site that morning, Muterspaugh said.
“They’re getting quite wet, but as warm as it is, I have a feeling it feels pretty nice,” she said.
Two more water stations awaited on the bike course.
The action was just as busy, if not quite so frenetic, about 18 miles of Ironman course later. A station set up at Piedmont Park was one of four set up for the race’s final leg. It featured more water, sports drinks and snacks, but the competitors were running now and able to serve themselves as they detoured from the Roanoke River Greenway to Piedmont Street Southeast.
Patricia Arav-Orendorff, of Blacksburg, was among the first people many runners encountered as they entered the park, and one of those runners was her father.
Arav-Orendorff, a Colorado native, grew up around triathlons, working aid stations since she was 5 and eventually competing. She was volunteering on Sunday, but her father, Michael Orendorff, of Pueblo, Colorado, was in the race. He had been through the Piedmont Park station once and was likely halfway done with his second loop and headed back toward his daughter as she talked about reuniting with him for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all vaccinated and super-excited to see family again,” his daughter said.
Michael Orendorff would finish first in the men’s 70-74 group, at 5:50:19.
Another greenway track volunteer, Danett Crespo, of Woodbridge, might typically have tried competing, but she had done an Ironman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, two weeks previous. Knowing she wouldn’t be able to recover in time for Roanoke, she jumped at the chance to volunteer.
“I love Ironman,” Crespo said. “I breathe Ironman.”
She brought a Boy Scout troop of girls and some of their family members — a group of 20 — to volunteer. The trip helped the scouts with their volunteer community hours requirement, she said.
“It was a good opportunity for me to show the girls what I do on a regular basis, and just all-around help the community out,” Crespo said.
She said she has completed four half-triathlons and attempted two full ones. She is scheduled for two more 70.3s this year, and will have next year’s Roanoke event on her calendar. The Roanoke Valley has a three-year deal to host Ironman. Carilion Clinic is the title sponsor.
“As a runner, I’ve not seen such a welcoming community,” she said. “Roanoke has been amazing … All of the volunteers are extremely happy to be here and to just support. A lot of these people here have never volunteered at an event like this, and they’re very welcoming.”