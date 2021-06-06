Volunteers fuel triathletes in Roanoke Valley's first Ironman

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is really good, because I’ll be happy if they get happy,” she said. “They get water. They get hydrated. It’s something really good for them.”

She interrupted herself: “Woooo! You guys got this!”

Beverages and food, including bananas, fig bars and energy squares awaited the racers. About 40 people, mostly Lord Botetourt honors students, with a few James River High School students in the mix, were there to help them, according to LB science teacher and group leader Emily Muterspaugh.

The students received a digital training manual, but most of their training happened on site that morning, Muterspaugh said.

“They’re getting quite wet, but as warm as it is, I have a feeling it feels pretty nice,” she said.

Two more water stations awaited on the bike course.

The action was just as busy, if not quite so frenetic, about 18 miles of Ironman course later. A station set up at Piedmont Park was one of four set up for the race’s final leg. It featured more water, sports drinks and snacks, but the competitors were running now and able to serve themselves as they detoured from the Roanoke River Greenway to Piedmont Street Southeast.