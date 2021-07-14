Volvo workers at Pulaski County plant narrowly approve contract

DUBLIN — Unionized Volvo North America workers narrowly approved a new six-year contract with the company Wednesday, less than a week after rejecting the same deal.

The strike will end, with workers returning to their jobs on Sunday and Monday, according to United Auto Workers spokesman Brian Rothenberg. But, there are still issues to be worked out for salaried employees, who voted 54-40 against their part of the contract.

The new contract eliminates the two-tier wage structure, immediately raised wages for some employees, sped up progression to top pay for all employees and guaranteed no health insurance increases over the life of the agreement.

“This agreement allows us to continue providing our employees with a great quality of life, with guaranteed wage growth and excellent benefits,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “It will also help secure the plant’s long-term growth and sustainability. Our focus now will be on getting trucks to customers as quickly as we can, and strengthening our relationship with our employees.”

On Friday, 60% of UAW members taking part voted no on the terms of that tentative agreement, which was struck on July 1. It was the third failed deal since negotiations began this spring.

