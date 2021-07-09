Volvo workers in Dublin reject third tentative contract

Unionized workers at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Dublin rejected a third tentative agreement with the company Friday.

About 2,900 of the plant's more than 3,000 employees are members of United Auto Workers Local 2069. They've been on strike since June 7 and voted on a tentative agreement Friday.

Workers will continue to strike, according to a UAW news release. Union members receive $275 a week to staff picket lines around the plant, and they get health coverage through the union.

Volvo suspended company health insurance and pay when workers walked out. It has been the second and longest strike during these negotiations.

According to the Local's Facebook page, more than 60 percent of those voting Friday rejected a proposed contract that would have eliminated the two-tier wage structure, immediately raised wages from some employees, sped up progression to top pay for all employees and guaranteed no health insurance increases over the life of the agreement.

“Given the significant wage gains and first-class benefits this agreement delivered, and the strong support it garnered from UAW leadership at every level, this outcome is unexpected and very disappointing,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand in a statement. “Now that our employees have rejected three successive agreements endorsed by the leaders they elected to represent them, we need to consider our next steps. The ongoing strike – which we continue to believe is unnecessary – is hurting our customers, and has already set back our project to expand and upgrade the facility. No one is gaining from the current situation, and we will consider all options related to the bargaining process.”

