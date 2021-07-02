Volvo workers in Dublin to vote on third tentative contract; company releases details

Striking unionized workers have reached a tentative agreement with Volvo Trucks North America that United Auto Workers said represents major gains over previous failed contracts.

About 2,900 members of UAW Local 2069 in Dublin are scheduled to vote on the proposed six-year contract on Feb. 9, according to a union Facebook post. The workers will remain on the picket lines in the interim.

Workers have been on strike since June 7. They had previously walked out but went back to work before members voted down an earlier agreement. Two previous agreements have failed ratification votes.

“UAW members and their families felt strongly about the need for financial stability gains in this contract and were willing to strike not once, but twice, to achieve those gains," UAW president Ray Curry said in a statement. "The elected bargaining team of the UAW Volvo Truck Council worked very hard to achieve these significant gains, and they could not have achieved them without the solidarity of Local 2069 members."

The union did not provide details about the proposed contract.

According to a statement from Volvo Trucks North America, the agreement would "eliminate the two-tier wage structure; immediately take any employee currently in wage progression and hired on or before June 30, 2015 to top pay; institute a six-year progression to top pay for all employees, giving credit for years of active service; increase the new hire starting pay by more than 14 percent; and guarantee no increases in health insurance premiums over the life of the contract for the plant’s best-in-class health insurance coverage, an employee benefit which represents a cost of more than $20,000 a year per employee."

