Volvo workers strike at Pulaski County plant

Union workers are on strike at Volvo's truck plant in Pulaski County.

The UAW Local 2069's Facebook page includes pictures of striking workers at the Dublin facility and an announcement Saturday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was no other immediate comment from the union.

The company released this statement: “We are surprised and disappointed that the UAW decided to strike,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “Progress was being made, and we had offered substantial increases in our employees’ compensation. We don’t understand why the UAW won’t allow our employees to continue building trucks while we continue negotiations. We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and look forward to getting back to the table. We are confident that we will be able to arrive at an agreement that provides a competitive wage and benefit package for our employees and families, and helps to ensure the plant’s competitiveness, long-term growth and sustainability.”

The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States. The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members, according to the company statement.

The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck, slated for the serial production launch this spring. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the current union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021, according to the statement.