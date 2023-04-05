On Thursday, April 20, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Blacksburg will host a voter information forum from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.

This strictly non-partisan forum will provide information about the changes in new Virginia Senate and House voting districts and will facilitate active participation in the upcoming June primaries and November election, when all 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly and numerous local offices will be up for vote.

Panelists for the event will be Peggy Layne, League of Women Voters; Karen Jones, Montgomery-Radford-Floyd NAACP; and Gunin Kiran, League of Women Voters. The program will include Q&A. Voter registration will be available following the panel discussion and voter information handouts will be provided.

The event is co-sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the New River Valley, Montgomery-Radford-Floyd Branch of the NAACP, and the Montgomery County League of Women Voters.

The church is located at 1301 Gladewood Drive. Organizers encourage area residents to come find out what’s new in Virginia voting in 2023.

