Voters in region find calm Election Day, share some opinions

“We need to have someone who is focused on uniting the country,” Yi said.

Yi was accompanied by daughter Lynessa West, 11, and said it was their tradition to go to the polls together.

At Forest Park Academy in Northwest Roanoke, Nirajan Kadariya, 18, drew cheers and claps with his first-time vote.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” he said.

Because it was his first time voting, Kadariya said he wanted to do it in person. He said he earned his citizenship earlier this year and was eager to take part in the election – calling it important to vote not only for one’s own future, but for the next generation.

Kadariya said that for this election, climate change and cheaper health insurance were the issues most important to him.

In Montgomery County, turnout was slow at the two precincts where Virginia Tech students living on campus vote.

“I’ve been disappointed,” Ken Farrar, a chief officer of elections, said at about noon. “Of all people, I thought students would be out in mass voting.”

Before Election Day, officials had been concerned that those precincts would see long lines because Tech students had eschewed early in-person voting.