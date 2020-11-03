Voters in region find calm Election Day, share some opinions

A calm Election Day seems to be unfolding in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
In Roanoke County, there were no lines at the Garst Mill and Mount Vernon polling places, co-located at the Brambleton Center in Cave Spring, or at those in Poages Mill and Bent Mountain. Light foot traffic in and out of the booths created the appearance of an ordinary election day.
“It was pretty normal. I was surprised there was no line,” Joan Hurley said as she walked out of the Brambleton Center with husband Mark Hurley.
The mid-50s couple from Roanoke County planned to go to lunch, return to their work-at-home jobs and watch election results. NBC and Fox channels would be their networks of choice and bourbon the contents of their glasses, they said.
Glenn Moore, a retired office equipment salesman who parked in the same parking lot as the Hurleys, said that in hindsight, official warnings about the risk of in-person voting were a bit mystifying.
“I don’t know what the big fear of showing up voting was based on. Crowds, I reckon,” he said. “You go in, no lines. No lines inside. Nobody was ahead of me.”
Moore disclosed his political preference. “I pulled the R level, but I got a blue mask,” he said, holding a light blue medical mask.
In-person voting Tuesday across the region is steady in most localities with between 10 and 15 percent of the remaining electorate casting ballots this morning. In most localities, between 40 to 50 percent of voters had already voted early or by absentee.
More than 2.7 million Virginians – or about 46% of the commonwealth’s registered voters -- cast ballots prior to Election Day, said Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper.
Of those who already voted prior to Election Day, 1.8 million cast their votes in person, while another 956,000 sent in absentee ballots.
“The enthusiasm Virginians showed for casting early ballots is unprecedented,” Piper said.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. can cast a vote.
About 200,000 absentee ballots that Virginians requested have not been returned or surrendered, so those ballots may still arrive by noon on Nov. 6 to be counted.
Virginians who still have absentee ballots are encouraged to drop them off in person at their regular polling location, at the registrar’s office, or at a drop box. Because mail delivery may delay a ballot’s arrival past the Nov. 6 deadline, voters should not drop their absentee ballot into the mailbox, Piper said.
In Roanoke, Marissa Yi, 42, planned to support Joe Biden, calling it a vote against discrimination against people of color and members of the LGBT community. Yi arrived to vote at Crystal Spring Elementary School wearing a T-shirt that asked “Why is ending racism even a debate?”
“We need to have someone who is focused on uniting the country,” Yi said.
Yi was accompanied by daughter Lynessa West, 11, and said it was their tradition to go to the polls together.
At Forest Park Academy in Northwest Roanoke, Nirajan Kadariya, 18, drew cheers and claps with his first-time vote.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” he said.
Because it was his first time voting, Kadariya said he wanted to do it in person. He said he earned his citizenship earlier this year and was eager to take part in the election – calling it important to vote not only for one’s own future, but for the next generation.
Kadariya said that for this election, climate change and cheaper health insurance were the issues most important to him.
In Montgomery County, turnout was slow at the two precincts where Virginia Tech students living on campus vote.
“I’ve been disappointed,” Ken Farrar, a chief officer of elections, said at about noon. “Of all people, I thought students would be out in mass voting.”
Before Election Day, officials had been concerned that those precincts would see long lines because Tech students had eschewed early in-person voting.
In fact, those Montgomery County precincts have seen among the lowest percentages of registered voters casting early absentee ballots, according to data provided to The Roanoke Times by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.
One of those precincts, with 1,301 registered voters, reported 6.2% of voters had cast absentee ballots in person or by mail, as of data captured Sunday. The other, with 2,724 voters, reported 8% had early voted.
Only a Lynchburg precinct reporting 1.7%, an Accomack County precinct at 5.8% and a Rockingham County precinct at 6.7% showed a lower percentage of early voting.
Farrar did credit students for stepping up to work as election officers.
Juan Shiraishi, a 24-year-old doctoral student, said he was inspired to volunteer after hearing that many elderly poll workers would not there this year due to concerns about the pandemic.
“I figured, I’m young, I’m healthy, I can contribute,” Shiraishi said, standing behind a plexiglass shield.
Staff writers Jeff Sturgeon, Casey Fabris and Henri Gendreau contributed to this article.
