top story

VT tree expert: Leaf season to peak late this year

110521-extra-fall-04.JPG

Leaves change colors at Carvins Cove Natural Reserve in early November. This year’s peak colors are expected in late October, according to a Virginia Tech tree expert.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU, The Roanoke Times

Leaf-lookers watching the season change and waiting for trees to turn can anticipate a vibrant season of autumn color peaking in late October, according to the predictions of a Virginia Tech tree physiology expert.

All signs are pointing to a vibrant fall leaf season thanks to plenty of summer rain, said John Seiler, a Virginia Tech forestry professor who specializes in environmental stress effects on woody plant physiology, in a news release.

MG VT Dr Dendro 100120

Seiler

“Rainy weather patterns are keeping trees in Virginia healthy, which should prolong the fall color season and make leaf color more vivid,” Seiler said. “We do, however, need some clear and sunny days in October for the red leaf colors to develop well.”

Roanoke rainfall has been more than 3 inches above normal since the start of July. However, no rain is expected over the next week.

Seiler looks at weather patterns and the moisture in soil to predict peak autumn color, the news release said. Based on the data this year, Seiler predicts trees in Virginia might not reach peak foliage until late October.

“The weekends of Oct. 22 and 29 are likely the best bet,” Seiler said. “It looks like trick-or-treaters of the New River Valley will be set for a vivid display.”

Similarly, a fall foliage map from smokymountains.com shows peak leaf color in the Roanoke and New River valleys during the week of Oct. 24.

The first day of autumn is Sept. 22.

The Virginia Department of Forestry has a fall foliage report hotline that begins in mid-late September, which can be reached by calling 800-424-5683. For a list of fall foliage driving tours, go online to https://dof.virginia.gov/education-and-recreation/fall-foliage-driving-tours/.

Did You Know?

Different trees turn different colors, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry: 

Tree - Color

Beech - Yellow to orange

Dogwood - Red to maroon

Hickory - Gold to bronze

Red maple - Brilliant scarlet

Sugar maple - Bright orange

Oaks - Red, amber, russet

Tulip poplar - Golden yellow

Luke Weir covers higher education and state government. He can be reached at (540) 566-8917 or luke.weir@roanoke.com

