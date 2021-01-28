W&L rector says board needs more time to decide whether to drop Robert E. Lee's name

Some students and faculty have been critical of the lengthy process, saying the board is pushing off real action.

But the development of the special committee is the board’s biggest commitment to date to the name change conversation. In the past, it decided not to drop Lee’s name, maintaining that the Confederate general should be recognized primarily as an educator.

“I understand that this news will be frustrating to those who see these matters as clear and straightforward,” McAlevey wrote.

The university’s faculty members seem to think it is an easy decision.

More than 260 faculty members attended a virtual meeting in July, a day before the board announced the special committee, and passed a motion calling for the removal of Lee from the university’s name. The vote was 188-51 according to Alison Bell, who leads the Faculty Affairs Committee.

But many alumni are in favor of keeping Lee, a former university president, in the school’s name.

“I commend to you the special section of the forthcoming W&L alumni magazine that provides as sense of competing views on the questions before us and the passion with which positions are held,” McAlevey said.