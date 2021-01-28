W&L rector says board needs more time to decide whether to drop Robert E. Lee's name

LEXINGTON — In August, the Washington and Lee Board of Trustees said it may take six months or more to decide whether the university will drop Robert E. Lee’s name.
The board formed a special committee in July to review the university’s symbols and name. Now nearing the six-month mark, the special committee has finished its work.
But a Thursday email from Mike McAlevey, rector of the board, said “we need more time.”
Since July, the committee has been soliciting input from all campus constituencies, analyzing data and consulting relevant experts, the email said.
The full board is considering the committee’s data to “make the decisions we believe are in the best long-term interest of the university.”
But that doesn’t mean a verdict is imminent.
“I’m sure many of you were hoping for answers in the near term,” McAlevey said. But the consensus of the board is that they need more time, he said.
“At the outset of this work, we committed to a thorough, thoughtful, and inclusive process, and to taking the time to get things right,” he said.
McAlevey cited the volume of information to consider and the magnitude of the decision as reasons for the extended timeline.
Some students and faculty have been critical of the lengthy process, saying the board is pushing off real action.
But the development of the special committee is the board’s biggest commitment to date to the name change conversation. In the past, it decided not to drop Lee’s name, maintaining that the Confederate general should be recognized primarily as an educator.
“I understand that this news will be frustrating to those who see these matters as clear and straightforward,” McAlevey wrote.
The university’s faculty members seem to think it is an easy decision.
More than 260 faculty members attended a virtual meeting in July, a day before the board announced the special committee, and passed a motion calling for the removal of Lee from the university’s name. The vote was 188-51 according to Alison Bell, who leads the Faculty Affairs Committee.
But many alumni are in favor of keeping Lee, a former university president, in the school’s name.
“I commend to you the special section of the forthcoming W&L alumni magazine that provides as sense of competing views on the questions before us and the passion with which positions are held,” McAlevey said.
The board also surveyed students, faculty, alumni and parents in October and received more than 14,000 responses. The data was divided, McAlevey said, but conveyed a common affection for the university.
The board will meet virtually Feb. 5 and 6, but there is no new target date for any decisions. McAlevey asked for patience and willingness to appreciate alternate viewpoints.
“As always, W&L's success depends on our ability to interact with each other respectfully and to trust that while our personal opinions may differ, we are united in our desire to ensure the future success of our university.”