W&L survey about name change gets 14,000-plus responses

LEXINGTON — A survey of Washington and Lee University students, faculty, alumni and parents that will help the board of trustees decide whether to remove Robert E. Lee’s name from the school has garnered more than 14,000 responses, but a decision remains unlikely to come soon.
The liberal arts university in Lexington has been scrutinizing its relationship with the Confederate general since the summer, amid similar calls across the nation.
The board of trustees formed a special committee to consider the issue in July. Since then, the committee has been working to gather data from the community.
The data is divided, according to an email update sent Thursday from Mike McAlevey, the rector of the board of trustees.
“While it is still early, it is evident that these issues evoke strong emotions, particularly in this historical moment, and that our community is deeply divided about the university’s name,” he wrote.
But the survey was a helpful step that garnered a lot of attention. More than 14,000 people responded, according to the email, for an overall response rate of 44%.
“Each of our constituencies were well represented,” McAlevey wrote.
He said that 46% of alumni, 47% of undergraduates, 61% of law students, 51% of staff and 35% of parents responded.
The survey asked questions about what words come to mind when thinking of Lee and what the most uncomfortable places on campus are. It also asked students if Lee’s name had an impact on their decision to attend the university.
“I took the survey because I know the name change is more than just a name change,” said Lexie Paxton, a junior. “It will affect the institution’s future regardless of what decision is made.”
But the survey, which opened Sept. 15 and closed Oct. 16, is only one of the factors the committee is considering.
The committee has organized 13 listening sessions with students, faculty, staff and alumni, according to the email. McAlevey also said committee members have read thousands of individual communications.
“We are making progress, but our process is not yet complete,” said McAlevey.
This is consistent with a September email, in which McAlevey said that the board could take six months or more to make a decision. They cited the scope of the assignment and the unpredictable impact of COVID-19 as reasons for the delay.
Some students and faculty have criticized the committee’s timeline, saying it's an attempt to let the tension blow over.
Elizabeth Herman is a junior and the editor of the Political Review, a student-centered academic journal at the university that focuses on political science and political theory. She said the lack of a timeline makes it difficult to hold the board accountable.
“While any decision shouldn’t be made lightly, there have been calls for a name change long before the events of the summer,” Herman said. “Calls for change are louder than ever, but they’re not new and they’re not going away. The pressure on the board is only going to get more intense the longer they push real action off.”
In the past, the board has decided against changing the name, maintaining that Lee, a former university president, should be recognized as an educator rather than a Confederate general.
Faculty members expressed their disagreement of this portrayal of Lee in July, passing a motion calling for his removal from the university name. The student governing body, the Executive Committee, also endorsed a name change.
Despite the division, McAlevey said that common themes are emerging in their research, including affection for the institution and commitment to its core values. He encouraged the community to engaged civilly and have open minds to different views and experiences.
“People with divergent views have listened and found common ground in their dedication to the university,” he said in the email. “We must continue in that spirit over the coming months if we are to emerge from this process a stronger institution.”
