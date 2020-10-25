W&L survey about name change gets 14,000-plus responses

The survey asked questions about what words come to mind when thinking of Lee and what the most uncomfortable places on campus are. It also asked students if Lee’s name had an impact on their decision to attend the university.

“I took the survey because I know the name change is more than just a name change,” said Lexie Paxton, a junior. “It will affect the institution’s future regardless of what decision is made.”

But the survey, which opened Sept. 15 and closed Oct. 16, is only one of the factors the committee is considering.

The committee has organized 13 listening sessions with students, faculty, staff and alumni, according to the email. McAlevey also said committee members have read thousands of individual communications.

“We are making progress, but our process is not yet complete,” said McAlevey.

This is consistent with a September email, in which McAlevey said that the board could take six months or more to make a decision. They cited the scope of the assignment and the unpredictable impact of COVID-19 as reasons for the delay.

Some students and faculty have criticized the committee’s timeline, saying it's an attempt to let the tension blow over.