W.Va. man identified as kayaker in fatal incident on New River

A kayaker who died last week while on the New River has been identified as a 68-year-old West Virginia man, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

William Ellis Glover of Bluefield was found Friday morning along the river in Giles County, officials said.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. Glover was wearing a personal flotation device, according to prior information released by authorities.

His kayak was found overturned and anchored with its paddle on top.

Glover is believed to have gone out for a solo paddle near the Shumate Falls area, close to the state line, where waters were described as still and slow-moving that day.

