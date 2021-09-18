Wakesurfers wonder about the activity's future at SML

Wakesurfers at Smith Mountain Lake are getting a few last rides in as summer officially comes to an end this week. Many are bracing for a significant change to the activity starting next year with the implementation of no-wakesurfing zones.
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved allowing lakefront residents to apply for no-wakesurfing zones during a special meeting held last month. It was the latest in an ongoing effort to address the concerns of lakefront homeowners who have claimed the large wakes produced by the wakesurfing boats are damaging docks, contributing to shoreline erosion and endangering people.
Avid wakesurfer and lakefront homeowner Troy Rech said wakesurfing has become the scapegoat for a variety of lake issues. He said large boats in general, not wakesurfing boats, can also create large wakes that damage the shoreline and docks. Docks also experience wear and tear over time and all damage can’t be due solely to wakesufing, he said.
“I think this whole process is creating a divided lake,” Rech said.
Rech said more should be done to educate other wakesufers as well as boaters in general on what the rules are while on the water. Like many wakesurfers at Smith Mountain Lake, he believes education efforts never went far enough. He said banners and pamphlets at area marinas was far too little.
Rech’s concern now is that no future effort will be put into education and TLAC will focus totally on no-wakesurfing zones. He is also questioned if the zones will be successful in curbing the issue.
“What if this doesn’t solve the problem?” Rech said.
Ken Hayes, owner of Smith Mountain Wake Company, is also expecting some changes next year. While he doesn’t foresee a large number of no-wakesufing zones being approved next year, he wonders how many zones will accumulate in the coming years that restrict the activity.
“Left unchecked, it is going to get out of control,” Hayes said of the possible swell of no-wakesurfing zone applications.
The proposed procedure for residents to obtain a no-wakesurfing zone would first require anyone applying to obtain written consent from at least 75% of neighbors in the impacted area.
Those applying must also show verifiable proof that a public safety hazard exists and occurs on a regular basis through written statements, videos and reports to law enforcement.
Applicants can also show structural, shoreline or vessel damage has occurred that can be verified by submitting repair bills, pictures or a written statement from a business professional that can verify the damage was caused by wakesurfing.
Applicants in a channel, cove or area of water with less than 400 feet between shorelines or the furthest extending points of a structure such as docks will also be considered for no-wakesurfing buoys.
Hayes said he has seen the growing popularity of the sport at Smith Mountain Lake in recent years. His business sells a wide variety of wakesurfing equipment. He is doubtful the new rules will do anything to stop the growing popularity of the sport, his concern is that no-wakesurfing zones will move the activity to more unsafe areas with heavier traffic.
Josh McClure, another active wakesurfer at SML, is also concerned about how the zones could move wakesurfing into unsafe areas. He said boating overall at Smith Mountain Lake has become less safe with an increase in boating incidents in recent years. His concern is an inattentive boater could hit a wakesurfer in the water.
“It’s a major issue,” McClure said. “Boaters are not trained to look for people in the water.”
McClure also had an issue with the TLAC board that made the decision. He doubted any of them were wakesurfers themselves and were likely biased toward the concerns of the lakefront homeowners.
“They didn’t do their due diligence,” McClure said.
TLAC board member Lorie Smith said it was their goal to find a healthy balance between wakesurfers and lakefront homeowners. She said TLAC has no intention of making wakesurfing more difficult to enjoy on the lake.
“We are not looking to make the lake restrictive for recreation,” Smith said.
When applications for no-wakesurfing zones begin to be processed next year, Smith said TLAC plans to take each one on a case by case basis and study each one carefully before agreeing to approve a no-wakesurfing zone. Also, TLAC does not have the final say on a no-wakesurfing zone. TLAC will provide a recommendation to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources who will ultimately decide whether to approve or deny the request.
As for education efforts, Smith said that work needs to continue to assure it is reaching everyone on the lake. She said efforts should also be done to reach tourist coming the lake who may not know the rules.
Smith requested that the no-wakesurfing application process be reviewed after the first year when it was approved by the TLAC board last month. She said her intention is to have mechanisms in place to allow homeowners and residents to provide input on how the process is going and to list any concerns.
If TLAC is provided with new information after seeing the no-wakesurfing zones in action for a year, Smith said there could be changes to the rules. “We are absolutely open to that,” she said.