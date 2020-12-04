Walkers and bikers flock to closed Blue Ridge Parkway section

For now, the entire stretch “is closed to all uses,” the parkway website says.

“NO PEDESTRIANS OR BICYCLES BEYOND THIS POINT” is displayed on diamond-shaped signs at the gates on each end of the closed area.

Rather than respecting the restriction, people have flocked to the parkway. Wes Best recalled seeing children pedaling bikes, some with training wheels, and assorted other family scenes while on a bike ride recently.

“If I got a ticket, I’d probably fight it, especially because there are so many people out there,” said Best, an owner of East Coasters Cycling and Fitness.

Robin Austin of Bent Mountain goes out on the parkway on foot.

“I frequently go up there and walk, have for many years,” she said. “So even though it says it’s closed, I’ve seen other people biking and walking, both.”

The Central Violations Bureau, an arm of the federal court, had no record of anyone being charged with a closure violation between Roanoke and Bent Mountain since May 1. The charge, a petty offense, can bring a fine of $100 plus court costs.