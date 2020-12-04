Walkers and bikers take advantage of closed Blue Ridge Parkway section

Locked gates and orange signs intended to close off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke to all uses aren’t stopping walkers and bikers from enjoying the mountain highway without cars and trucks whizzing by.
Parkway officials marked a 14.5-mile section of the road between Roanoke and Bent Mountain off-limits to traffic and recreational uses on account of a single large landslide that won’t be repaired until mid- to late 2021.
But people are still using the undamaged sections on foot and on bikes in apparent violation of warning signs, interviews and visits to the area show.
Parkway officials may officially open the area to walking and cycling at some point but appear to be looking the other way for now. No one has been ticketed for violating the closure order, according to court records.
About 150 feet of pavement shifted downhill in what parkway officials said was a “full road failure” in May. The rupture, now sealed off by a tall chain-link fence, is roughly halfway between U.S. 220 at parkway mile marker 121.4 and Adney Gap, the parkway access point in Bent Mountain at mile marker 135.9.
The cause of the slide was heavy rain, officials said.
Parkway officials have estimated that the road will reopen after repairs sometime between May and November of 2021.
For now, the entire stretch “is closed to all uses,” the parkway website says.
“NO PEDESTRIANS OR BICYCLES BEYOND THIS POINT” is displayed on diamond-shaped signs at the gates on each end of the closed area.
Rather than respecting the restriction, people have flocked to the parkway. Wes Best recalled seeing children pedaling bikes, some with training wheels, and assorted other family scenes while on a bike ride recently.
“If I got a ticket, I’d probably fight it, especially because there are so many people out there,” said Best, an owner of East Coasters Cycling and Fitness.
Robin Austin of Bent Mountain goes out on the parkway on foot.
“I frequently go up there and walk, have for many years,” she said. “So even though it says it’s closed, I’ve seen other people biking and walking, both.”
The Central Violations Bureau, an arm of the federal court, had no record of anyone being charged with a closure violation between Roanoke and Bent Mountain since May 1. The charge, a petty offense, can bring a fine of $100 plus court costs.
Parkway officials said in mid-November that they would appreciate the public's cooperation with the closure, which they said is needed for visitor and staff safety.
Asked to weigh in, the office of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, released a statement saying the National Park Service "should balance recreational access with any legitimate safety concerns while repairs are underway.”
Thursday, parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon appeared to strike a tone of understanding. Parkway officials are considering moving the signs that prohibit pedestrians and bicyclists to near the fences that bracket the slide, she said by email. Such a change would legalize walking and bicycling on miles of parkway that would remain closed to vehicles.
