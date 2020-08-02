Walking the walk

Hope to Walk has made the 5K a virtual project and hopes to raise at least $50,000 with the effort, but more importantly, they hope to cultivate as much global awareness as they can, Staples said.

Participants are asked to register as individuals or groups at Hope to Walk’s website, make a donation and on Aug. 8-9 run, walk or roll 3.1 miles in support of more than 30 million amputees worldwide who lack access to prosthetics, according to World Health Organization estimates. Registration is free and all donations are accepted.

Staples said participants are asked to post photos and videos of their 5K journey on social media using #wewalksotheycan.

“Anyone can participate, any way they want to participate, any time during that weekend, anywhere they are,” Staples said.

Johnson said he’s going to do his miles in as many different ways as possible, perhaps including his mountain unicycle, which he actually rides down mountains, he said.

The group will still organize in-person 5K events in the future, but they may be held in conjunction with a virtual event, Staples said.