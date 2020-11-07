Wanted: Buyer for 200-year-old Montgomery Co. resort property

CHRISTIANSBURG — Their adventures began in 1997 when Victoria Taylor and Bernard Ross moved to Yellow Sulphur Springs. And they haven’t stopped – yet.

There were the early days when they lived in a pop-up camper while their purchase was contested, and they thought one of their children might be born without benefit of solid roof and walls (they managed to move into a remodeled 1871 cottage on the day Taylor delivered a daughter).

Then there was the Civil War-era bowling alley Ross had just managed to stabilize for renovation. That was right before a big tree fell on it.

In between there were the joys of raising three kids to adulthood and building a successful acupuncture practice among the Appalachian hardwoods.

And there is the tale of the two years and counting of trying to find a buyer, and now taking an unconventional approach to that, too.

“We had to sell the property in an adventuresome manner,” Taylor said. “That’s who we are.”

Traditional real estate agents weren’t able to help. It’s tough to sell a historical mountain hollow that has been a commercial property since about 1800 but still doesn’t have public sewer or water service.