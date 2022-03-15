War spikes gasoline prices, which set Roanoke record

A record-breaking spike in gasoline prices is jarring Roanoke-region consumers who wonder how high they might still go.

“Gas is getting out of control, man,” said Thomas Brown, a retired steel factory employee from Roanoke. He paid $20 for a little more than four gallons at a Shell station in northeast Roanoke.

“What the hell am I supposed to do with that? I can go up and down the road and back and that’s gone,” said Brown, who was driving a Dodge Ram 1500, a large pickup.

He had stopped at Nishi Food Mart #3 on Plantation Road, with a per gallon price of $4.259 for regular unleaded that exceeded the region’s average of $4.18 Friday.

The $4.18 level, first reached Wednesday, broke a 13-year-old Roanoke region record, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. The old record, which was $4.13, had held since the Great Recession of 2008.

AAA spokesman Morgan Dean commented on the state of retail fuel prices by noting that the summer driving season, when prices in normal times peak for the year, still looms ahead.

Gas stations create their retail prices by adding a markup to the bulk purchase price for motor fuel to pay transaction fees charged by credit card companies and provide profit, said Nishi Food Mart #3 owner Franky Patel.

When the petroleum market reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, wholesale motor fuel shot up 80 cents a gallon in a week, he said. Because his station needed fuel, he paid the going rate and received thousands of gallons at $4.09 each, a supply of slightly less than a week. He needs to charge $4.259 until he sells those gallons, he said.

“I’ve never seen $4 gas in my life in Virginia,” Patel said.

After wholesale prices spiked, they fell. The same fuel would have cost him $3.81 Friday. He hoped for lower prices the next time he refills his tanks so consumers get relief.

Teju Patabida, associate manager of the Exxon station at Hollins Plaza, shared that hope.

“Hopefully, the gas supply opens up and we might be going down,” he said.

That, of course, isn’t a guarantee. It’s possible $4 gas will be around a while, perhaps as long as the Russian invasion.

“You know what changes the economy? A war,” said Bobby Martin, a local provider of home and building clean-out services and junk removal under the U Call We Haul name. He left the Nishi mart also with four gallons of fuel, which he pumped into his Chevrolet Trailblazer, which gets 12 miles a gallon when towing a load.

On the plus side, when Martin recovers discarded items from real estate properties that are changing hands, he gets to keep saleable items such as scrap metal. His purchaser of scrap metal raised its compensation for 100 pounds of scrap from $6 to $10 recently. It’s a war-effect, he said.

But AAA found that the consensus among drivers was that the higher prices are painful. “Two-thirds of Americans felt gas prices were too expensive just a few weeks ago at $3.53 per gallon,” AAA wrote in announcing a recent survey. “Now with the national average at an all-time high of over $4, Americans may have reached a tipping point. Over half (59%) said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5.00, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.”

The strategies? Driving less was the top choice. Carpools may get fuller. Vacations will go forward, however, survey takers told AAA.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.