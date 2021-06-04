Warm, dry weekend follows Thursday's hit-or-miss showers

Many who got a decent rain last weekend got skipped this time, and some who didn't get much last weekend got over an inch of rain.

Showers and storms fizzled approaching from the west Thursday evening and Friday morning, redeveloping as some stronger storms and persistent bands of rain east of the Blue Ridge. This was good news in the sense that some of the best rains -- 1-2 inches in spots -- fell in areas under moderate drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor that largely missed last weekend's rains, but coverage and amounts were generally less than expected to the west, with mostly minor amounts west of Roanoke and no significant rainfall at all along the Blue Ridge into the Roanoke Valley. (Sort of reminds me of this from the Feb. 7 winter storm).

Streaky showers and storms are about the best we can do for dryness-easing rainfall over the next week.