Warm, dry weekend follows Thursday's hit-or-miss showers

Many who got a decent rain last weekend got skipped this time, and some who didn't get much last weekend got over an inch of rain.
Showers and storms fizzled approaching from the west Thursday evening and Friday morning, redeveloping as some stronger storms and persistent bands of rain east of the Blue Ridge. This was good news in the sense that some of the best rains -- 1-2 inches in spots -- fell in areas under moderate drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor that largely missed last weekend's rains, but coverage and amounts were generally less than expected to the west, with mostly minor amounts west of Roanoke and no significant rainfall at all along the Blue Ridge into the Roanoke Valley. (Sort of reminds me of this from the Feb. 7 winter storm).
Streaky showers and storms are about the best we can do for dryness-easing rainfall over the next week.
The weekend will likely offer no rain, but will be fairly pleasant for early summer outdoor activities, with 80s highs and dew points dropping into the 50s -- not all that sticky. It will be very much the Saturday and Sunday on the lake that Memorial Day weekend wasn't.
Moisture will gradually increase for scattered afternoon showers and storms into next week. Widespread general rain to ease dryness doesn't appear to be in the offing, but some spots may get an inch or 2 quickly with rumbles and gusts while others only hear the distant thunder and get a few dust-spotting sprinkles, if that.
