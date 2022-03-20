Warm Hearth’s Tappers prepare to step into community

BLACKSBURG — For the Timeless Tappers of Warm Hearth Village, their spot in the limelight has come.

Although only one of the seven ladies, ages 56 to 89, ever donned tap shoes previously, they’re now tapping their toes and heels and swinging their canes like the pros they are – after their first public performance. The group’s recent show at Warm Hearth will not be their last if these high-spirited hoofers (slang for tap dancers) have their way.

“They’re interested in getting out, performing at other retirement communities, Steppin’ Out, parades, even half-time shows at Virginia Tech basketball games,” said Martha “Mardy” Baker, dance teacher and Warm Hearth’s life enrichment director.

Baker has even choreographed a tap version of the famous Hokey Pokey dance, to be performed with maroon feather boas at Virginia Tech events. For added glitz, the women practice under stage lights at Warm Hearth’s Village Center event space.

“After the long year of 2020, I felt we needed something to look forward to, something fun, something that we could share with the community that would bring smiles and a sense of hope,” Baker said.

The Tappers kicked off in mid-March 2021, after all Warm Hearth residents had been COVID vaccinated. Tap dancing was just what Baker was looking for – something active they could do in a group, but with some distancing.

The women practice together weekly. Repetition is the key to success with older dancers, or anyone. They rehearse toe-heeling, shuffling, tapping and pivoting with enthusiasm. Surprisingly, each pair of feet makes a slightly different sound, depending upon their foot size and step intensity. The dancer’s foot and shoe essentially act as a drum.

Baker has provided the dancers with tap boards to use for practice at home – wooden, of course. Dancing on tile or concrete can damage the elderly tappers’ feet as well as their shoes.

“I also tell them to get behind their shopping carts and tap lightly through the supermarket,” Baker said. “I don’t know if they’re all doing that.”

Baker choreographs the dances to songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s, including Elvis’ “Jailhouse Rock” and the Beatles’ “When I’m 64.” She uses simple steps the dancers memorize as they work to develop their balance. Most of all, she wants them to enjoy tapping and have a good time together.

“The noise is fun,” Baker said. “But performance is really from waist up. Put a smile on your face and you can get away with anything.”

Tap dance’s constant movement is a great cardiovascular exercise. In fact, a typical hour of tap dancing is likely to burn between 350 to 400 calories. It can also improve depression, anxiety and tension. Stomping and making noise is good for you!

Tap dance originated in the United States in the early 1800s, at the crossroads of African and Irish American clog dance forms. It uses rhythm, syncopation and sound as well as movement. Early tap shoes had wooden soles, and sometimes pennies were attached to the heels and toes for extra percussion. Tap was an important feature of minstrel shows, vaudeville variety shows and movies of the 1930s and 1940s starring Shirley Temple, Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.

Although the two dance styles are cousins, cloggers perform with an up-and-down body motion and land flat-footed. They make sound more with their heels than tap dancers. Tap dancers stay light on the balls of their feet and tap both heels and toes.

“I want to take these ladies to the Floyd Country Store,” Baker said. “We’ll get dressed up in our sparkly tops and crash the clogging.”

Susan “Bix” Bixler, concierge at the Warm Hearth Village Center, says she has become “possessed” by tap dancing.

“Mardy is a good teacher. We are all wildly motivated so we’ve done a lot of extra practice together,” Bixler said.

Besides being fun, tap dancing is good for the brain, researchers say. A 2003 study in the New England Journal of Medicine investigated the effects of 11 different types of activity on the brain, including swimming, cycling and tennis, but found that only one – dance – lowered participants’ risk of dementia.

“It’s a different type of learning, knowing the steps and then trying to do them. It’s been fun trying to connect my brain and my feet,” said Debbie Koller, who holds a Ph.D. in molecular genetics.

“Absolutely, my brain benefits from this class,” said Margie Zelinsky. “Everyone here will tell you that.”