A number of Warm Hearth Village residents and employees took part in this spring’s New River Valley Senior Games, organized by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation.

In a recent news release, Warm Hearth announced that several of their participants medaled in their sports, including (in alphabetical order):

Susan Bixler: Mini Golf, Silver

Roland Byrd: Cornhole, Bronze

Linda Frazier: Bowling, Silver; Mini Golf, Gold

Cynthia Hayes: Mini Golf, Gold

Karen Nelson: Mini Golf, Gold; 1-Mile Walk-Run, Gold

Bernard Nester: Bowling, Silver; Cornhole, Silver; Frisbee, Silver; Shuffleboard, Bronze; Mini Golf, Bronze;

Ellen Rorrer: 1-Mile Walk-Run, Gold

Kevin Stieper: Mini Golf, Gold

Showalter Center resident Linda Frazier, who medaled in two events in the 80-plus group, was the oldest participant from the village.

“I have participated in lots of activities with Montgomery County Parks and Recreation ever since moving here in 1999,” she said in the news release about Warm Heath’s winning representatives. “I used to be in a bowling league and I do Wii bowling at Warm Hearth so I decided to compete in bowling at the Senior Games along with miniature golf. It was good exercise and was a chance to have a good time with many friends.”

The annual NRV Senior Games, which have been held for more than 35 years, are open to residents age 50 and up from the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, the city of Radford, and the town of Wytheville and Wythe County.

WHV was a sponsoring partner of the senior games for the second year, according to the news announcement, and extended congratulations to all who participated.

- The Roanoke Times