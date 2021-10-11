Warm mid-October week ahead; cool shot by weekend

Last week had a lot of humidity, but not as much rain as seemed likely, at least in the Roanoke and New River valleys. That moisture lingers in the form of fog and low clouds on this Monday morning, but once it burns off, a warm, mostly dry week appears to be in store.

Temperatures this week underneath eastern U.S. high pressure will feel more like June than October, with upper 70s to mid 80s highs and lows near the 60-degree mark. There may continue to be some morning fog and low clouds to burn through, but no weather systems nearby to provide lift for showers and storms, until a cold front on Saturday may trigger some showers.

High temperatures, while well above lower 70s norms for mid-October, will likely stay just below daily record levels, which for Roanoke run mostly in the upper 80s and lower 90s for mid October. Thursday would have the best shot at a record high, with a standing record of 86 from 1941 and Roanoke's high forecast in the mid 80s. 1941 is the runaway winner for October heat locally, with record highs on nine October days dating to 1941, including the all-time record hottest October day of 99 on Oct. 6, 1941. This record was seriously challenged two years ago, with Roanoke hitting 98 on Oct. 3, 2018. No 90s are expected this week.