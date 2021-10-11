Warm mid-October week ahead; cool shot by weekend

Last week had a lot of humidity, but not as much rain as seemed likely, at least in the Roanoke and New River valleys. That moisture lingers in the form of fog and low clouds on this Monday morning, but once it burns off, a warm, mostly dry week appears to be in store.
Temperatures this week underneath eastern U.S. high pressure will feel more like June than October, with upper 70s to mid 80s highs and lows near the 60-degree mark. There may continue to be some morning fog and low clouds to burn through, but no weather systems nearby to provide lift for showers and storms, until a cold front on Saturday may trigger some showers.
High temperatures, while well above lower 70s norms for mid-October, will likely stay just below daily record levels, which for Roanoke run mostly in the upper 80s and lower 90s for mid October. Thursday would have the best shot at a record high, with a standing record of 86 from 1941 and Roanoke's high forecast in the mid 80s. 1941 is the runaway winner for October heat locally, with record highs on nine October days dating to 1941, including the all-time record hottest October day of 99 on Oct. 6, 1941. This record was seriously challenged two years ago, with Roanoke hitting 98 on Oct. 3, 2018. No 90s are expected this week.
Cold, wet, even snowy weather will be dominant over the western third of the nation -- largely welcome given the region's troubles with heat waves, wildfires and drought this summer. That level of cold air does not appear in the offing anytime soon, but there will be a dam burst of sorts with some of it by the weekend, as a vigorous cold front pushes through and returns us to more season-typical 60s highs, 40s lows for a couple days at least, with some 30s in outlying areas possible.
Last week's plodding upper-level low failed to deliver projected 1-4 inch rain amounts in much of the area in and around Roanoke and New River valleys for two main reasons: not being oriented just right for a sustained southeast upslope flow over the mountains, and the presence of drier air aloft pulled in from the north. Both of those factors related largely to a surface low that formed off the coast of the Carolinas, a low that was briefly considered for potential tropical development.
Heavy rain did occur as close as northwest North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia west of I-77, with torrential deadly flooding occurring in a couple of areas of Alabama. Another area of heavy rain developed near Raleigh in North Carolina. We were left between and betwixt with soupy fog, low clouds, drizzle and light rain showers, much of that moisture still lingering.
The trend of 2021 in our region has been toward streaky, spotty rainfall amounts even in what appear to be fairly widespread rainfall setups, quite opposite of the trend that occurred in 2020. As of now there are no further chances of widespread rain on the horizon, just scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms by Saturday as a cold front approaches, so we may go into the season of occasional windy cold fronts quite dry, sparking some wildfire potential.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.