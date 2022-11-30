Warming fire that 'got out of hand' caused Thanksgiving abandoned house blaze

The predawn fire that gutted an abandoned house in southeast Roanoke on Thanksgiving Day started as a “warming fire,” authorities said Wednesday.

Rachel Hale, public information officer for the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department, said some “vagrants” were in the building and the warming fire “got out of hand.”

Crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, the department said in a Facebook post.

The fire department said in initial reports that no one was found inside the home. Hale said Wednesday that the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office had deemed the fire was accidental.