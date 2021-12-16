Warmth surge in Roanoke/NRV through Saturday as powerful Midwest storm system lifts away

Tornadoes, a derecho, hurricane-force winds outside severe storms, blowing dust, wildfires and blinding snow squalls were among the weather hazards much of the Plains states and upper Midwest experienced Wednesday with what was in some ways an unprecedented mid-December powerhouse low-pressure system.

That is lifting northeast through Canada today and will only indirectly influence weather in western Virginia, primarily through enhancing a south-southwest flow that will bring unseasonably warm temperatures through Saturday.

Highs in the 60s and lower to mid 70s will occur in the Roanoke and New River valleys on this Thursday afternoon, Friday and Saturday.

Roanoke record highs for Dec. 15-17 are 75 (1971), 75 (1924) and 78 (1924) respectively. It probably won't be quite that warm any of those days, but Friday and Saturday are not totally out of the question for at least tying new record highs. Blacksburg's record highs for those dates are 75 (1984), 70 (1971) and 70 (1984), respectively -- those records also probably remain in place.

One record that is in sight at Roanoke, however, is most number of days 70 or above in December. The record is 5 in 1984 and 1931 Reaching 70 Friday and Saturday as forecast could tie this December with the record -- squeaking out another 70 today also when mid 60s are forecast could break the record. And it appears there may be more warm spurts between now and Christmas, so getting to 5 days by Saturday may set up the record-breaker just down the road.

(The 70-degree records of December 1984 and 1931 both occurred in infamous winters for completely opposite reasons. A warm December in 1984 was followed by extreme below-zero temperatures in January 1985, dipping to -11 at Roanoke, -18 at Blacksburg and a record -30 at Mountain Lake on Jan. 21. Meanwhile, the 1931-32 winter remains the runaway leader for warmest on record based on average temperature, some 3 degrees warmer than second-place 2011-12 and 2016-17 at Roanoke, with days hitting 80 and 81 in January. Just goes to prove that you can't make any sweeping statements about what a warm December means for the rest of winter).

There may be a few showers Friday night with a dying cold front, but a better chance of rain occurs late Saturday and early Sunday with the arrival of the next cold front that will make it through. Following the pattern of recent cold frontal rainfall events, this appears likely to dry up quite a bit crossing the mountains, so amounts will probably be fairly minor in much of western Virginia where more of a soaker is overdue and needed.

The cold front will return us to about what we've had this week, cold, frosty mornings in the 20s and lower 30s and cool to mild afternoons mostly in the 50s, pushing again toward the 60s by the middle of next week. The wide daily temperature spans of recent days, with fairly cold mornings, have kept the month's average temperature below record warm levels -- 2021 ranks 11th warmest for the first half of December at Roanoke.

The same basic weather pattern we've had, with gradual warmups interspersed by cold fronts to temper the warmth, appears likely to continue through Christmas. Beyond that time, there may be some hints on the horizon of a significant pattern change, to something at least somewhat more wintry, very late in the month or early in 2022. But that is way too far out for much confidence. The similar Decembers of 1931 and 1984 show things can take very different turns afterward.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

