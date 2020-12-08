Warner pushes for $908 billion in COVID-19 relief, hears concerns of not enough tests while cases soar in SW Va.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner heard Tuesday that testing supplies and exam gloves could soon be in short supply in Southwest Virginia as surging cases of COVID-19 show no signs of slowing just as federal relief funds run out.
Warner hosted a virtual meeting with health officials from Southwest Virginia to let them know he is pushing for passage of a $908 billion COVID relief bill and to hear what is happening in the rural mountainous part of Virginia that is severely stressed by the disease.
Funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in the spring runs out this month, and Warner said he worked with a bipartisan group in Congress to push for new funding when leadership failed to deliver.
“This is not a perfect package, but the alternative is crazy and would be devastating to people,” Warner said. “Think about if your small businesses run out of money, or your employment runs out the day after Christmas, or people feel like you’re going to lose your apartment Jan. 1, and now you’re going to a food bank weeks on end, you aren’t sure the food bank is going to have the resources they need. To put our people through that kind of uncertainty through the holidays is just wrong.”
Warner said the bill has gained the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and that President Donald Trump has tweeted favorably about the package.
“We have a great, great framework, but we need the person who controls access to the floor, (Majority Leader) Sen. [Mitch] McConnell, to be part of the program. If he’d be part of the program, I see this happening in a few days,” he said.
They have yet to agree on whether businesses should be immune from coronavirus lawsuits, but Warner said a compromise is near.
Congress is also under a Friday deadline to pass a separate funding bill. Warner said there is agreement to extend that a week to avoid a possible government shutdown. He said the COVID stimulus package could become part of that bill or stand alone, but its fate rests solely with McConnell.
The $908 billion package includes four months of additional unemployment benefits, rent relief, help for small businesses, funding for health care workers and public health, money to roll out vaccinations and to improve broadband.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said in her weekly briefing Tuesday that funding under the federal CARES Act will run out at the end of the month and could mean fewer resources to slow the spread of the virus.
“It is really daunting to think about what we may not be able to do if we don’t get these resources,” she said.
The funds, for example, support community testing events.
Warner hosted the Zoom call with health officials in far Southwest Virginia and called on Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, Carilion Clinic Western Region Vice President Bill Flattery and Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts, to brief him.
Support Local Journalism
Deaton said Ballad had 290 COVID patients on Wednesday and had just five intensive care beds left. The system on Monday halted all nonemergency surgeries and procedures and is converting its post-surgery spaces into more intensive care units.
Deaton said Ballad initially planned for having at the most 300 COVID patients, but with models projecting that they could have as many as 500 by New Year’s Eve, they are now preparing 460 COVID beds. The number of new cases in Ballad’s Tennessee and Virginia service area increased by 25% week over week last week to the largest number yet, of 4,477 newly infected people.
If Ballad’s current trends hold, about 270 of those people will become so ill they will need to be hospitalized and about 90 of them will die.
Carilion’s Flattery, who oversees the New River Valley, Giles County and Tazewell County hospitals, said, “It’s beginning to feel like a crisis.”
He said they are holding more patients in emergency departments than they would like.
“At the bigger hospital, New River Valley, we are as busy as we’ve been, and feeling some of the pressure of not having a place to send some of the more acutely ill patients,” he said. “If Roanoke Memorial get full, if the large hospitals in the regions don’t have capacity to take patients from us that we would typically send, then we are holding more patients here.”
Flattery said the tiny Tazewell County hospital now has more COVID patients than those without the coronavirus.
Cantrell said about one in three COVID tests in Russell County come back positive. Throughout Far Southwest Virginia, the average is about one in four tests are positive.
“The need for more testing is really critical. Some of our facilities that were testing and doing rapid testing, there are problems getting the test kits from the manufacture they’ve been using,” she said. “Ongoing testing is really a critical need to identify those cases early.”
Deaton said he and Cantrell are meeting this week to figure out how Ballad could help with more testing, but he told Warner that additional testing supplies are needed.
Warner said he would check on funding for tests but said with such a high rate of disease he was also concerned about personal protective equipment.
Deaton said Ballad shares that concern, especially for gowns and for exam gloves, as gloves are not manufactured in the U.S.
With vaccine shipments expected to begin arriving next week in Virginia, though doses will be limited and take months yet to roll out for all, all spoke of an end in sight.
Warner said the next four months are critical.
“As we are asking people to double down in terms of safe hygiene habits, you have got to expect the same from folks that work for you in Congress,” Warner said “We’ve got to double down and get to a broad agreement. The so-called leaders in both parties need to accept this $908 billion package. It’s not perfect, but, boy oh boy, otherwise we are going to go into the holiday season with folks with uncertainty, and, candidly, our first-responders and health care responders not having the resources they need.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.