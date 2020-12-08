Warner pushes for $908 billion in COVID relief, hears concerns of not enough tests while cases soar in SW Va.

“At the bigger hospital, New River Valley, we are as busy as we’ve been, and feeling some of the pressure of not having a place to send some of the more acutely ill patients,” he said. “If Roanoke Memorial get full, if the large hospitals in the regions don’t have capacity to take patients from us that we would typically send, then we are holding more patients here.”

Flattery said the tiny Tazewell County hospital now has more COVID patients than those without the coronavirus.

Cantrell said about one in three COVID tests in Russell County come back positive. Throughout Far Southwest Virginia, the average is about one in four tests are positive.

“The need for more testing is really critical. Some of our facilities that were testing and doing rapid testing, there are problems getting the test kits from the manufacture they’ve been using,” she said. “Ongoing testing is really a critical need to identify those cases early.”

Deaton said he and Cantrell are meeting this week to figure out how Ballad could help with more testing, but he told Warner that additional testing supplies are needed.

Warner said he would check on funding for tests but said with such a high rate of disease he was also concerned about personal protective equipment.