Roanoke's health district issued an alert on Thursday after a rabid fox was identified near the city's Towers Shopping Center.

The fox was captured near Brandon Lane Southwest by Roanoke animal control on Tuesday and a positive rabies test was confirmed yesterday, the health district said in a news release.

Brandon Lane passes through a wooded area near Murray Run after its intersection with 23rd Street, next to the shopping center off Brandon Avenue.

Anyone who has had "possible human or animal contact" with the fox should contact the health district's Environmental Health Division at (540) 204-9928 or Roanoke Animal Control via 911.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is preventable in domestic animals through vaccinations, but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated.

Exposure to rabies is considered:

• Any time a bite or scratch (or other circumstance) allows saliva or central nervous system tissue from a potentially rabid animal to enter an open, fresh wound.

• When rabid tissue enters a mucous membrane via the eye, mouth, or nose.

Virginia law requires pet owners to maintain current rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats aged four months and older.

To help prevent the spread of rabies, everyone should:

• Avoid contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.

• Report unusual-acting animals.

• Vaccinate all of your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.

• Call your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies.