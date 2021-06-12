Warren Robinson: From war to wheel bearings

DUBLIN — He didn’t remember old no. 535 ever looking this good, Warren Robinson said.

The shiny green F-716 diesel short-hauler sitting in front of him was built in 1982 and was the first Volvo truck produced in Pulaski County. As service manager for the now-closed Wilson Trucking Company’s Roanoke terminal, Robinson was in charge of repairing and maintaining it.

The World War II veteran was reunited with his old friend Monday on his 94th birthday at Volvo’s Customer Experience Center. Opened four years ago, the center allows the company to present its multi-ton wares to buyers, letting them inspect new designs, director Rob Simpson said.

But among the new technologies, the company also shows off no. 535. Once state of the art, today it is a relic of trucking’s past and an example of how far truck manufacturing has come in nearly four decades.

“I do need your help because I’ve got a clutch I need to replace on this,” Simpson joked with Robinson. “If you want to get your tools, you can replace the clutch for me.”

Robinson smiled from his wheelchair. He recently recovered from COVID-19. But despite that, his failing hearing and eyesight and a touch of dementia, he can still recount in detail how he fixed troublesome mechanical problems.