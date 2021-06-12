Warren Robinson: From war to wheel bearings

DUBLIN — He didn’t remember old no. 535 ever looking this good, Warren Robinson said.
The shiny green F-716 diesel short-hauler sitting in front of him was built in 1982 and was the first Volvo truck produced in Pulaski County. As service manager for the now-closed Wilson Trucking Company’s Roanoke terminal, Robinson was in charge of repairing and maintaining it.
The World War II veteran was reunited with his old friend Monday on his 94th birthday at Volvo’s Customer Experience Center. Opened four years ago, the center allows the company to present its multi-ton wares to buyers, letting them inspect new designs, director Rob Simpson said.
But among the new technologies, the company also shows off no. 535. Once state of the art, today it is a relic of trucking’s past and an example of how far truck manufacturing has come in nearly four decades.
“I do need your help because I’ve got a clutch I need to replace on this,” Simpson joked with Robinson. “If you want to get your tools, you can replace the clutch for me.”
Robinson smiled from his wheelchair. He recently recovered from COVID-19. But despite that, his failing hearing and eyesight and a touch of dementia, he can still recount in detail how he fixed troublesome mechanical problems.
He even recalls some of the workers he knew, including a Black man named Bobby, who was a talented mechanic, but who Robinson recalled had to put up with racial slurs to do his job. On Tuesday, Robinson explained how, together, he and Bobby once figured out a complex adjustment on a truck axle that everyone else said couldn’t be done.
It still makes him smile.
Robinson even remembered that one of the most frequent repairs to no. 535 was its steering. In 1982, trucks didn’t have power steering, and drivers to muscle them into turns, Robinson said.
This was the first such visit the customer center has approved since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago, Simpson said. Before the virus, Simpson said the company gave people like Robinson, with ties to Volvo trucking a chance to visit and reminisce.
“That’s the kind of thing that makes me so glad that I do what I do and we have this wonderful facility that can allow people to come and have that kind of connection with part of their history, their past,” he said. “It is just totally heartwarming.”
Simpson, who directs the center, welcomed Robinson and his son, Barry and daughter-in-law Jeanette on Tuesday. Barry arranged the visit after finding out the old truck was there.
“That job meant a lot to him when he … got the service manager position,” Barry said of his dad. “He always wanted to do things right. His saying … was, ‘if it’s not worth doing right, it’s is not worth doing at all.’”
Robinson would stay late and go in on weekend to make sure needed work got done “because those truckers, they’re driving a vehicle that he’s either maintaining or overseeing the people maintaining it,” Barry said.
Robinson and his family sacrificed for the job, Barry said. He recalled that his dad was often leaving for work when Barry got home from school. And sometimes Robinson was went in to handle unscheduled service calls, working overnight and into the early morning hours.
Barry said it was important to let his dad know that he now understood that dedication.
For Robinson, it was a lifelong dedication.
The master mechanic was 15 when he started working at service stations in Salem where he grew up.
He said he knew nothing about mechanical repair then. His dad had been a railroad worker, who raised rabbits and did other jobs on the side for extra money. But Robinson had a natural understanding of machines.
“He could fix anything,” Barry said.
If Robinson needed to repair something at home and didn’t have the tool he needed, he would make one himself, according to his son.
Before his career got started in earnest, Robinson took a detour, enlisting in the Navy at 17 and serving about a year in the Pacific theater near the end of the war. He got out in 1946, Barry said.
On Tuesday, Robinson recalled his time as a gunner’s mate in the Pacific theater. There his duties revolved around the massive guns mounted on the USS Cross (DE-448), a destroyer escort, Robinson said.
After his discharge, Robinson returned home to Salem and continued working at service stations and garages. Eventually, he went to a training school in Illinois and when he came back, Barry said he got a job at the now-defunct Roanoke Auto Springs Works on Williamson Road.
After other jobs, including one in Maryland, the family came back to Roanoke, where Robinson went to work for Wilson Trucking. He spent the last 26 years of his career working there, retiring in 1996.
But on Tuesday it was clear that Robinson still has the heart of a repair man. He wasn’t just interested in the old Volvo. The new blue one with its complicated modern technology caught his eye.
“Wow,” Robinson said.
Simpson opened the hood to give Robinson a look at the new model.
“You want to have at it?” Barry asked. “I think I’ve got a screwdriver and a pair of pliers in the car.”
Robinson nodded seriously.
“Sometimes,” he said, “that’s all you need.”