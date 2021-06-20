Warren, who served in World War II and was veterans' advocate, dies at 96

If you look at the careful map he kept — an overview of the United States, punctuated with push-pins, flags and handwritten figures — you can see, roughly, the destinations of all those hundreds of hats that Jim Warren gave away.

They were ball caps, identifying their wearers as veterans of World War II, and they traveled from Roanoke to Boise, Idaho, and Denver, Colorado. Wichita Falls, Texas, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. He shipped them to Vermont and to Massachusetts and to New York. Four were sent to Charleston, South Carolina eight to Orlando, Florida.

But the lion’s share, some 400 of them, were distributed to veterans around the Roanoke Valley by Warren, himself a survivor of that conflict, who died Sunday at age 96 after a period of failing health.

It was his awareness of mortality — both his own and that of his historic comrades — that first prompted him to start giving away the caps.

“I thought, ‘It won’t be long until we’re all gone and forgotten. And it bothered me,” Warren told The Roanoke Times in 2015.

That same year, the National World War II Museum estimated that, of the 16 million who served in that conflict, only about 885,000 remained, some 20,000 in Virginia.