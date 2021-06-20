Warren, who served in World War II and was veterans' advocate, dies at 96

If you look at the careful map he kept — an overview of the United States, punctuated with push-pins, flags and handwritten figures — you can see, roughly, the destinations of all those hundreds of hats that Jim Warren gave away.
They were ball caps, identifying their wearers as veterans of World War II, and they traveled from Roanoke to Boise, Idaho, and Denver, Colorado. Wichita Falls, Texas, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. He shipped them to Vermont and to Massachusetts and to New York. Four were sent to Charleston, South Carolina eight to Orlando, Florida.
But the lion’s share, some 400 of them, were distributed to veterans around the Roanoke Valley by Warren, himself a survivor of that conflict, who died Sunday at age 96 after a period of failing health.
It was his awareness of mortality — both his own and that of his historic comrades — that first prompted him to start giving away the caps.
“I thought, ‘It won’t be long until we’re all gone and forgotten. And it bothered me,” Warren told The Roanoke Times in 2015.
That same year, the National World War II Museum estimated that, of the 16 million who served in that conflict, only about 885,000 remained, some 20,000 in Virginia.
In 2020, the museum calculated, that nationwide figure had dropped to about 326,000, and Virginia’s total has dipped to just below 7,000.
“Something captured his heart when he started really understanding how veterans were dying at such a high rate,” said son Stephen Warren, 60. “He was concerned that they weren’t going to be recognized the way they should be.”
Jim Warren’s solution was to supply as many among his surviving ranks as possible with dark blue caps that read simply: “World War II Veteran 1941-1945.”
By the time he hatched the plan, he was a resident at Friendship Retirement Community, whose CEO Russ Barksdale agreed to underwrite the purchase of nearly 850 caps, bought at cost from the National World War II museum for $6.95 apiece.
“They are not brash. They are not bold. This is what I would call in good taste,” Warren noted of the headgear in 2015. He also had similar patches made for veterans who weren’t partial to ball caps but still wanted to wear the colors.
Stephen Warren called his father’s efforts “a grass roots project,” and said, “It was wonderful. It kept him active for at least the past 10 years.
“And wherever [veterans] went in public, people would be able to see them and recognize them for their service. And it worked,” he said.
One of the many who donned a hat was Warren’s childhood friend, Carlos Showalter, a Marine sergeant and World War II veteran who lived in Botetourt County until his death last summer at age 94.
“People stop me in grocery stores and ask where I’ve been and what I’ve done,” Showalter told The Roanoke Times in 2015. “They want to talk to me, and I appreciate that.”
Warren was born in Harrisonburg, and his military service spanned from 1943 to 1946, largely as a photographer with the 167th Army Signal Corps Photo Company.
Initially stationed in the Philippines, his 21st birthday — Sept. 2, 1945 — fell on the day Japan officially signed its surrender.
“They were preparing for a large invasion,” Stephen Warren said. “It turned out it became an occupation force instead of an invasion force. But it could’ve gone either way. That’s how he ended up in Japan.”
Although he narrowly missed combat, Jim Warren saw its effects firsthand, at a level almost beyond imagination. He and a friend traveled into the ruins of Hiroshima, not long after the atomic bombings of August 1945, and he used his camera to document the devastation he saw.
“People were living in rubble. What they were eating, I don’t know,” he told Salem historian John Long last year. “It was terrible. Terrible. Terrible.”
In 2019, some of the images Warren captured were included in “The Aftermath of Hiroshima,” part of an exhibit presented by the History Museum of Western Virginia and O. Winston Link Museum. His son is now working to bring those photographs into the public domain.
In addition to the hats he supplied, Jim Warren also organized meetings for veterans, spoke at events, and worked to help return soldiers’ lost belongings, including medals and dogtags, to their relatives and friends.
Despite his declining health over the past few months, Warren recently wrote a letter to the editor that appeared in The Roanoke Times just a month ago, on May 21.
Typical of his nature, he wrote to honor yet another fellow veteran, and to mark the passing of Suttie Economy, who had served on a naval destroyer in the South Pacific, and of whom Warren said “deserves all the thanks and praise we can bestow on him for all his efforts in the winning of World War II.”
