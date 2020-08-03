Wasena Bridge replacement places B&D Comics at a crossroads

During its July 6 meeting, the city council approved starting property acquisition negotiations with Baucom. The city could offer to construct a new entrance to the store, but Baucom, whose business suffered during construction that sealed off the south intersection of Ferdinand and Elm avenues in 1994, prefers relocating.

When completed, the new bridge will follow the same curving corridor from south of the Roanoke River above Wasena Park to higher ground on the north side. The project is complicated by multiple crossings over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, the Roanoke River and roads.

“You have five railroad tracks, the river, the greenway, Wiley Drive and a single railroad track in the park,” Johnson-Koroma said.

The new bridge will have two lanes for vehicle traffic, rather than the three on the current bridge. Pedestrian and bicycle lanes and sidewalks will also be features of the new bridge, which also will include overlooks on each end.

The reduction in vehicle lanes means that a traffic light is not the best option at the north intersection because northbound cars turning left onto Ferdinand could back up onto the bridge. That’s why a traffic circle is the preferred design.