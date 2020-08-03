Wasena Bridge replacement places B&D Comics at a crossroads

B&D Comics may soon go up, up and away.
The venerable comic book shop, located for nearly 30 years in a log building in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood, will most likely be uprooted when the city undertakes its massive project to replace Wasena Bridge in 2022. The store sits at the north end of the bridge, at the intersection of three streets.
B&D Comics owner Terry Baucom expects to have a safe landing somewhere else in the city, though, as long as talks between her and city officials go as expected.
“I’m going to move,” Baucom said, adding: “I’m not going to close.”
She has owned B&D Comics for 38 years, having opened on Williamson Road in 1982. She and business partner Phil Davis — together they were the “B” and the “D” — moved to the current spot in 1992.
B&D Comics’ highly visible location has made it a local landmark even to those who have never stepped through the door or would know Iron Man from the Man of Steel. The shop is also known for its clever messages that regularly adorn its outdoor sign, such as:
“No One Has More Issues Than a Comic Book Store.”
“My Boss Said Change the Sign. TaDa.”
“Something Witty and Thought Provoking.”
“Just Flew in from Asgard and Boy are My Arms Thor.”
By now the store has served a couple of generations of comic-book fans.
“I’ve watched a lot of customers grow up,” said Baucom, 64. And, perhaps, maybe more than a few never grow up.
But she’s not going to endure two years of construction on her front doorstep.
The $30 million Wasena Bridge replacement project will be “one of the larger public works projects the city has ever undertaken,” said city engineer Luke Pugh.
The 900-foot-long concrete and steel span is the longest bridge in the city, connecting the Old Southwest and Wasena neighborhoods via Main Street. Project manager Josephus Johnson-Koroma said that the city should have designs prepared next summer, then start replacing the old bridge in 2022.
Pugh and Johnson-Koroma had briefed the Roanoke City Council on plans last winter, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed any additional work on the project. Pugh said July 20 that project planners expected to resume reaching out to citizens and businesses in the coming weeks.
Residents and business owners, especially on the Wasena side, where several restaurants and shops have opened in recent years, are concerned about traffic detours, longer commutes and potential loss of business during the two-year closure, but the comic book shop will be the business most affected by construction.
Plans call for the traffic light at the intersection of Elm Avenue, Ferdinand Avenue and Main Street to be replaced with a traffic circle that will take up much of the store’s parking lot. Access to the comic book shop will be difficult during construction, Pugh said.
“It’s very difficult to run a small business when there’s a 150-ton crane next to it,” said Pugh, who grew up in Salem and visited the comic book shop’s Williamson Road location as a kid.
“Keeping the comic book store open during construction is very, very challenging.”
That’s why Baucom is ready to move. Even though she will miss being part of Old Southwest, which is the neighborhood where she grew up, she said she prefers to start fresh in a new location. She said earlier conversations with city officials and economic development staff about finding a new location in Roanoke were encouraging.
“They want to keep businesses in Roanoke,” Baucom said. She said she already has been scouting out possible locations.
“To be honest, I never stopped looking,” Baucom said. “It’s an occupational hazard when you own a business. ‘That place looks good … that place looks good … ooooh, I would never move there ’ You’re always noticing other people’s properties. But now I’m serious about it.”
During its July 6 meeting, the city council approved starting property acquisition negotiations with Baucom. The city could offer to construct a new entrance to the store, but Baucom, whose business suffered during construction that sealed off the south intersection of Ferdinand and Elm avenues in 1994, prefers relocating.
When completed, the new bridge will follow the same curving corridor from south of the Roanoke River above Wasena Park to higher ground on the north side. The project is complicated by multiple crossings over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, the Roanoke River and roads.
“You have five railroad tracks, the river, the greenway, Wiley Drive and a single railroad track in the park,” Johnson-Koroma said.
The new bridge will have two lanes for vehicle traffic, rather than the three on the current bridge. Pedestrian and bicycle lanes and sidewalks will also be features of the new bridge, which also will include overlooks on each end.
The reduction in vehicle lanes means that a traffic light is not the best option at the north intersection because northbound cars turning left onto Ferdinand could back up onto the bridge. That’s why a traffic circle is the preferred design.
It is unclear whether or not the comic book shop’s log building will be affected. The building was constructed from a log home kit around 1975 and eventually was home to Roger’s Cabin Bar-B-Que in the early 1980s. Before that, the property had been the site of an old Esso gas station that dated back to the 1920s.
The log building sat empty for a few years before Davis and Baucom bought the property in 1992 for $63,000, according to city records.
Baucom met Davis when she answered a classified ad in The Roanoke Times & World-News that sought comic book collections. She and Davis started a mail-order business in 1980, traveling to out-of-state shows to establish themselves in the comic book world.
“Phil and his wife, and me and my husband at the time would go to shows in a three-state area, set up and just keep building our business,” she said.
They opened their shop on Williamson Road, where they stayed for 10 years. Baucom eventually bought the entire business from Davis, who died in 2011.
“He was my best friend,” Baucom said. “I miss him everyday.”
Baucom grew up on Highland Avenue, attended Highland Park Elementary, Lee Junior High School and was part of Jefferson High School’s last graduating class in 1974. As a young girl, Batman was her comic book hero. After setting superheroes aside as a teenager, she got back into comics during her days at Roanoke College, when she preferred fantasy and darker stories.
Baucom said she still loves superheroes, and she has heard hundreds of “Could Hulk beat up Superman”-style arguments among her customers, many of whom have continued to support the store during the pandemic. She said those same customers are willing to follow B&D Comics wherever its new bridge to the future leads.
“Our regular customers support us like crazy,” Baucom said. “They’re why I love this so much. I’m in this until the end. I don’t ever expect to retire.”
