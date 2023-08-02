Wednesday was the Roanoke community’s first opportunity to weigh in on designs for the first in-river park of its kind in Virginia.

The city is paying Stantec, an international design company with an office in Roanoke, roughly $400,000 to design and permit an in-river park in town.

Wednesday evening, the city held a community meeting at the Wasena Park shelter to gather input from residents about the project. There, residents asked about maintenance and water quality and more.

The proposed site for the in-river park is just northeast of Vic Thomas Park, in the area of the existing pedestrian bridge over the Roanoke River.

There is already a parking lot on the side of the river opposite Vic Thomas Park, leading to a put-in for watercraft. Proposed designs for the in-river park would upgrade that to an ADA-accessible boat launch and add another ADA access ramp entry to the edge of the river.

The designs also propose a river play and wading area and stone stepper crossings to an island in the middle of the river, as well as white water features, boulder steps and seating on both sides of the river.

A couple of residents asked Wednesday about whether the Roanoke River is truly safe for swimming and wading.

Katie Slusher, the city employee leading the in-river project, said monthly readings for the last couple of years have shown the river’s bacteria levels are below the EPA’s threshold for recreational use.

“It’s an urban river. This is always going to be a factor. When we have big storms and runoff increases, it’s probably not the best time to be in the river,” Slusher said.

Others wondered about how much of the river will remain navigable during construction.

“The federal agencies ... concerned with the species in the river, they will not let us completely close the channel at any one point at any one time,” Slusher said.

William Fralin asked Wednesday about whether the city plans to allocate additional funding to its Parks and Recreation Department to maintain the in-river park, once completed.

“I know you’re already pressed for maintenance, for money,” Fralin said Wednesday.

Slusher said Wasena is a good location for the in-river park partly because it’s already a well-monitored area. In a Wednesday afternoon email to The Roanoke Times, Parks and Rec Marketing Coordinator Molly Hagan said much the same.

“Since the in-river features will be placed in an existing city park, along the existing Roanoke River Greenway corridor, the maintenance can be integrated into our current operations,” Hagan wrote.

At a July 17 city council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Michael Clark said Stantec was preparing to submit the first permit to the Army Corps of Engineers.

“That will be the most lengthy process in the permitting process for the in-river park,” Clark said.

A July 24 city press release about the in-river park said construction will start after designs and permits are complete. The city expects to finish the park by 2026.

On Wednesday, Slusher said the city hopes to bid the project in the fall of 2024 and start building in 2025.

A total of $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (pandemic relief) funding was allocated to the project in 2022, with an additional $1 million allocated in 2023.

“However, the plans are ambitious and in order to fully execute the proposed design, additional funding would be required (estimated at $1 million). City staff are actively pursuing additional grant funding to supplement the existing budget,” according to a recent city news release about the project.

It’s impossible to know how long the permitting will take, Slusher told residents Wednesday.

“I will say, we’ve got some hard stops, related to the funding stream,” Slusher said. “If we don’t bid this by the end of 2024, then there’s the potential that we lose access to the ARPA funding.”

Meanwhile, to the east, there may soon be movement on the Wasena Bridge replacement project.

The bridge — which carries Main Street over Wasena Park, the railroad tracks and the Roanoke River — needs to be rebuilt. Efforts to move forward with construction stalled for months while the city worked permissions out with Norfolk Southern railroad, which owns and operates the tracks along the river under the bridge.

“We have finally received approval from the railroad so we are ready to proceed, so bids are being advertised in August and assuming that we get successful bids ... we would expect construction to begin early next year, January or February,” City Manager Bob Cowell said at a July 17 City Council meeting.

With the project finally moving forward again, Cowell said the city will make efforts to re-vitalize what was a very active community engagement effort.

“Now that we have a target construction date, we’ll start working with the businesses and neighborhoods in that area to get ready for the detours, to make sure that people know the area still remains open for business,” Cowell said.

While the city replaces the bridge, it will also rebuild the skate park under the bridge.

“The skate park project is currently in procurement,” Clark said July 17. “We anticipate releasing that request for qualification in the coming weeks. That will be a design-build process where we will contract out with one singular company to do both the design and the construction of the skate park. And that will work in tandem with the bridge replacement project.”