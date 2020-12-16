Watch Now: 9 Norfolk Southern train cars derail in downtown Roanoke

A Norfolk Southern tanker that derailed in downtown Roanoke early Wednesday was hauling a toxic chemical.
Nine train cars came off the tracks about 2:15 a.m. near the Market Street pedestrian walkway as the cars were leaving the company's downtown rail yard, according to Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff.
The train cars were carrying automobiles, asphalt and "sulphur," he said in an email.
One tanker labeled “FOR MOLTEN SULFUR LOADING ONLY” appeared split, according to a Roanoke Times photo from the scene. The tanker’s hazardous materials number also corresponds to the chemical.
Molten sulfur is transported as a liquid and can produce toxic sulfur dioxide gas if it catches fire, according to a chemical database developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The liquid, yellow to red in color, is typically handled at 290 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent solidification. The federal database says it “cools rapidly and solidifies if released.”
Photos showed an orange-colored mass resembling insulation foam around the tanker’s split metal exterior, but DeGraff said none of the tanker’s material spilled out.
“One tank car has an outer shell that is cracked, but the contents have not been compromised,” DeGraff wrote. “These tank cars have multiple layers to protect from breaching. I have confirmed that there is no release or haz mat concerns at this time.”
DeGraff said the company’s hazardous materials team “has given the all clear and remains on-scene overseeing the rerailing process.”
Company contractors and staff had cleared six cars as of 12:30 p.m., DeGraff said. He said officials have yet to determine the cause of the derailment. He did not have an estimated time frame for when the track would be reopen.
A Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman said the department's hazmat team did not respond to the derailment.
The most serious hazardous spill from a train in Roanoke involved a release of molten sulfur from a stopped train near 24th Street Northwest on Feb. 20, 2011. That incident prompted residents and businesses to temporarily evacuate and sent three responders to the hospital, according to a 2015 Roanoke Times article.
There were no reports of injuries Wednesday, according to DeGraff.
One car toppled a section of fence along Norfolk Avenue Southeast directly across from the city's iconic Wells Fargo tower, according to photos of the scene.
A street lamp fell along the sidewalk there, and orange traffic cones blocked the street.
A city spokeswoman said that Norfolk Southern would be releasing any information about the derailment, and that the city did not have anything to add.
Wednesday's derailment was the third time in six months that Norfolk Southern trains ran off tracks in the region.
In late October, a train crash took down a bridge over the Roanoke River in Glenvar, derailing a dozen rail cars and sending tons of coal into the river. In June, 18 train cars derailed and 11 tipped over as crews were switching cars in the downtown Roanoke rail yard.
