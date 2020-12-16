Watch Now: 9 Norfolk Southern train cars derail in downtown Roanoke

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeGraff said the company’s hazardous materials team “has given the all clear and remains on-scene overseeing the rerailing process.”

Company contractors and staff had cleared six cars as of 12:30 p.m., DeGraff said. He said officials have yet to determine the cause of the derailment. He did not have an estimated time frame for when the track would be reopen.

A Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman said the department's hazmat team did not respond to the derailment.

The most serious hazardous spill from a train in Roanoke involved a release of molten sulfur from a stopped train near 24th Street Northwest on Feb. 20, 2011. That incident prompted residents and businesses to temporarily evacuate and sent three responders to the hospital, according to a 2015 Roanoke Times article.

There were no reports of injuries Wednesday, according to DeGraff.

One car toppled a section of fence along Norfolk Avenue Southeast directly across from the city's iconic Wells Fargo tower, according to photos of the scene.

A street lamp fell along the sidewalk there, and orange traffic cones blocked the street.