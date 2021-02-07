Watch Now: Blacksburg yard comes alive with chimes when the wind blows

BLACKSBURG — A concert kicks off in Joann Price’s lawn whenever the wind blows. After the sun sets, the colorful lights come on and her property looks like carnival time.
Price’s yard is a work of art.
For more than 25 years, the Blacksburg native has been decorating her lawn and porch with kinetic, melodious, glow-in-the dark art objects. People have stopped to take photos; some have asked if she’d like to sell anything. Price may not know the precise number of objects she has in her lawn and on her porch, but she’s not ready to part with a one.
“I might have 1,000 of them, 100 or more just on the porch,” said Price, who doesn’t want to think about what she’s spent on all those spinners, wind chimes, solar lights, flags and other pieces of whimsical lawn art.
“People gave me some,” she added. “My first wind chime came from a lady I worked for – angels and doves. It’s beautiful. I wanted more.”
Over the years, the wind chimes at her home have multiplied like rabbits. Every available chime-hanging space on the porch is taken. In fact, visitors must be under 5 feet, 2 inches to avoid colliding with one as they approach Price’s front door. She hangs chimes on her trees, on poles with other chimes. She’s invested in shepherd’s hooks to dangle hanging chimes throughout her yard.
When the wind picks up, listeners can lose themselves in a symphony of musical sounds at the little house on Woolwine Street.
“They all sound different. Some are so loud I can hardly hear the softer ones,” Price said.
Even inside the house, Price enjoys listening to the music of her chimes. She and her two dogs often fall asleep to a chimes serenade.
“My neighbors have never complained about the chimes,” she said. “It might help that I was here first.”
Price, who is the unofficial mayor of the one-block street, has lived in the neat two-bedroom cottage since she moved in as a 16-year-old bride in 1962. It wasn’t a big move – just two houses down the block from her parents’ home on the corner. Her younger brother, Richard Wade, still lives on the site in a newer house. The two started out their lives next to the Odd Fellows Hall in Blacksburg’s New Town neighborhood, a place where they return during festivals to share stories of the town’s African American history.
Although Price first fell in love with the wind chimes, she also has a weakness for solar-powered lights of all colors, wheel-shaped spinners and everything that’s pretty, sparkling or spiritual. She has some stone angels that do all three.
“They just make me feel good,” said Price, who’s worked most of her life as a private-duty house cleaner. At 75, she continues to work almost full-time for longtime clients.
Passersby have told her that seeing her decorations make them happy, she says. People drive up the steep incline from Roanoke Street just to see what she’s got in the yard this month and if the wind chimes are playing.
The predecessor of the modern wind chime, the tintinnabulum of ancient Rome, was believed to keep away evil spirits and promote well-being. Even today, some folks use wind chimes as part of the feng shui system to maximize the flow of positive energy.
“There’s no design in what I do,” Price said. “I just find room and stick it in there.”
Ask Price where she gets her chimes, spinners and other lawn art, and she starts making a list: QVC home shopping network, Hambrick’s of Roanoke, Lowe’s, Pier 1, Tuesday Morning, Kroger, Walmart and “wherever I see them.” She always buys new, and she doesn’t mind an end-of-season sale where she can save up to $100 on high priced spinners.
She can point to the chimes and lawn art given to her by her daughter and the grandson she raised – both lost to drug overdoses, she says. Her husband, a Baptist minister and moving van driver, died in 1992. Price says she doesn’t think of her spinning, singing collection as a memorial, just something pretty that picks up her spirits.
Price also has amassed a collection of “nearly a thousand” owls inside her house, something that started with a gift from one of her husband’s customers. She likes the mystery of owls, Price says.
About the only person who doesn’t like Price’s collecting habit is the man who mows her lawn. He thinks dodging all those poles and chimes is too hard.
“He wants me to put gravel over my lawn,” Price said. “He’s ready to go get a load.”
Price says she reminded her yard man he was good at mowing. She says she’ll continue with her green lawn, adding a new chime, spinner, flag or art object wherever she can find a spot.