Watch Now: Happy 140th birthday to Hotel Roanoke

Opened on Christmas Day 1882 by the Norfolk and Western Railway, the Tudor Revival hotel has been rebuild twice while hosting six U.S. presidents and two vice presidents, among other luminaries. The modern Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center was deeded to Virginia Tech by the railroad in 1989, then remodeled after a successful fundraising campaign called Renew Roanoke. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.