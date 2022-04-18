Watch Now: Happy 140th birthday to Hotel Roanoke

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, (left) presents a Virginia General Assembly proclamation marking the 140th anniversary of Hotel Roanoke to General Manager Brian Wells during a ceremony held Monday inside the downtown landmark. Opened on Christmas Day 1882 by the Norfolk and Western Railway, the Tudor Revival hotel has been rebuilt twice while hosting six U.S. presidents and two vice presidents, among other luminaries. The modern Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center was deeded to Virginia Tech by the railroad in 1989, then remodeled after a successful fundraising campaign called Renew Roanoke. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. For a video and a gallery of historic photos, visit roanoke.com
SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, presents a Virginia General Assembly proclamation marking the 140th anniversary of the Hotel Roanoke during a brief ceremony there Monday.
SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times
General Manager Brian Wells displays a Virginia General Assembly proclamation marking the 140th anniversary of the Hotel Roanoke.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, presented a Virginia General Assembly proclamation marking the 140th anniversary of Hotel Roanoke to General Manager Brian Wells during a ceremony held Monday inside the downtown landmark.
Opened on Christmas Day 1882 by the Norfolk and Western Railway, the Tudor Revival hotel has been rebuild twice while hosting six U.S. presidents and two vice presidents, among other luminaries. The modern Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center was deeded to Virginia Tech by the railroad in 1989, then remodeled after a successful fundraising campaign called Renew Roanoke. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
