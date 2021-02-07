Watch Now: In Floyd County, baking up a big life change

Ivan Anderson, owner of Healing Tree Wellness Center, was an early customer, wooed by the thought of the made-from-scratch chocolate cake.

“I saw her posts of the lovely goodies, and so I had to order some. They taste very good, let me tell you,” Anderson said. “I’m afraid to tell you how good they are.”

Anderson said he has since ordered two cakes for himself, which he cuts into slices and freezes. That way, he said, he has to thaw them out before treating himself. He said he’s given several other cakes as gifts and tried a range of Benson’s other offerings, including her signature raspberry and white chocolate cookies.

The appeal is more than the delicious flavors, and even more than supporting another local business.

“You can feel the love. That’s one of the most important things,” Anderson said. As a naturopath and energy medicine practitioner, “I know that the food takes on the energy of the cook.”

Benson said that baking gives her more than a living. It has purpose. She recently filled an order for a woman in Texas, who wanted her father to have his favorite pie on his birthday — despite being in hospice care in Floyd.