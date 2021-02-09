Watch Now: Karen Carpenter, 'The Dating Game' and a Twitter LOL make Roanoke trendy

In the video clip, Carpenter looks sheepish and nervous when joined by her British beau, as legendary host Jim Lange reads the description of their love-nest getaway.

“You can find authentic European touches really no matter where you travel in America, Karen,” Lange says, all but admitting that this prize is going to be lame. "No matter where you travel in America?" Come on, Jim. He goes on to tell the couple to expect “Royal English atmosphere … will be waiting for you when your date” — who, it must be said again, really was an Englishman! — “takes you to Roanoke, Virginia!”

Who’s LOLing now?

Karen’s reaction was priceless. Her disappointment was palpable. She winced, kind of grimaced and smiled — like she had just heard a corny punchline to a really bad joke.

(You can watch a clip of this entire show, which also features Richard Carpenter, on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3a2ocNl.)

Nussbaum, a longtime staff writer for The New Yorker who won a Pulitzer in 2016 for criticism (which we do not think included critical tweets of any other midsized, mountainside cities), watched the clip as part of research for a book she’s writing. After her initial tweet, she engaged in some minor cleanup by posting:

