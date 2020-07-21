Watch Now: Light therapy said to help show horses, dogs and people recover from inflammation

A ray of light shines through an oversized sliding door in a large indoor training facility at Bent Tree Farm in Shawsville, where owner Karen Waldron leads Famous V, as the Dutch Harness horse prances with a frisky attitude, legs gracefully lifting high with a bend at the knee.
Trainer Micah Geary leads another handsome Dutch Harness horse, Dakota, through the waxed sand, a soft bedding that skirts the barn floors, into a stall for his scheduled therapy session with Linda Bailey.
Bailey holds a remote device with glowing red LED transmitters. The probes are connected to a black box with a variety of settings. Sounds and numbers provide the physical readings to heat as an indicator of inflammation. Bailey, at 5-foot-1 uses a step stool to reach a spot on Dakota’s back. The horse stands still.
The second horse being treated with what's called photobiomodulation therapy on this particular day is the stallion, Famous V. He’s accompanied by Canadian trainer Kim Studholme.
“I can tell a difference in his personality and expression when he feels good,” Studholme said. As she caressed his face, Famous V leans into the practitioner, Bailey, as she applies the laser.
According to Waldron, the stallion was in pain. “We saw, via an ultrasound, inflammation behind his knees and he had injections, but non-invasive methods are a better route to go," Waldron said. “The horses can’t tell you how they feel, but show you through their body language.”
“There are stretches we do with the horses before exercising or competition. This type of intense laser therapy requires time off. We know it works from reading the animals," Waldron said.
The treatment is light therapy. Bailey is certified in massage therapy so she knows all the trigger points and protocols for applying the treatment to the specific areas of pain. A variety of equipment is available in her office to address different needs for human patients such as chronic pain, inflammation, depression and post-traumatic stress.
But since the pandemic and the closure of many personal service businesses, Bailey has expanded her practice to animals. For Bailey, there was serendipity to the situation when Waldron, who appreciates alternative therapies, said, after her second visit to Total You Health, “I wish I could use these on my horses because they hurt.”
That’s when Bailey learned there are protocols for equine, feline and canine applications. So for the past couple of months Bailey has been carrying a cumbersome portable unit to Bent Tree Farm to apply light therapy to a few of Waldron’s championship horses. She’s recently purchased a veterinary grade portable unit that is much for suitable for the job.
Bailey also is taking equine massage therapy training, so she can learn more about the anatomy of the horse and the locations of trigger points.
Bailey first learned about photobiomodulation therapy as her daughter, then a teenager, recovered from a sports-related concussion followed by two automobile wrecks. A physician from Orange introduced Bailey to PBM therapy and the alternative treatment helped her daughter recover and finish college. Bailey, who is neither a physician nor a veterinarian, opened her business in Cave Spring.
Bailey is now treating dogs, too. Chloe, an 11-year-old golden retriever with arthritis began PBM therapy shortly after owner Jill Woltz tried it herself for symptoms related to Lyme disease. "Chloe has tried multiple medications, glucosamine tablets, acupuncture, CBD oil and nothing has been effective as this, nothing,” Woltz said. "And, first treatment I said, 'She seems a little different,' second treatment she was running, and the third treatment, she jumped out of the car, into the parking lot and was running around playing. This is working, I really believe it’s working.”
