Watch Now: Return of missing drone brings early holiday cheer to Roanoke children's choir

For a moment, it seemed as though a Grinch had stolen Christmas.
Then, in a plot twist worthy of Dr. Seuss himself, the suspected rogue had a change of heart.
“It’s just amazing,” said Kim Davidson, director of the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir. “It restores faith in humanity. Somebody did something wrong, and they made it right.”
The choir, a nonprofit that works with children from 65 local schools, was the victim of an apparent theft over the weekend when its oldest singers gathered to pre-record a special, socially distanced holiday concert — a virtual adaptation of the merry and bright show usually held each December at the Jefferson Center.
Sixty high school students got dressed up and performed in shifts to limit the number onsite at one time.
The venue was moved to spacious Green Hill Park. Parents volunteered to measure out place markers 10 feet apart, an above-average buffer used for added safety.
Doctors and epidemiologists were consulted about the precautions. For the students, the concert would be one of their first chances to share their music with the public since March, just before stay-at-home orders started rolling in, when they were honored with a standing ovation at the southern convention of the American Choir Director’s Association.
Davidson didn’t want the teens — who had already sacrificed so many milestones in this unusual year — to also miss out on their end-of-year concert.
So she and the choir’s volunteers rallied to make the virtual recording happen on Saturday. The production took about three hours and included drone video to highlight the choir against the mountainside backdrop of the park.
At the end of the session, the group’s volunteer videographer switched to still photography to grab a few photos. He set aside the drone in a spot where it wouldn’t be trampled.
Support Local Journalism
When he returned, the device was nowhere to be seen. The drone and the three hours of footage it had captured were gone.
“That started our whole story,” Davidson said.
At first, theft never occurred to the choir organizers. Surely, the equipment had been misplaced or accidentally packed away by a well-meaning volunteer.
But a search of boxes and cars, as well as a series of calls to those who’d already departed, turned up no leads. The park field was scoured with flashlights. Helpers tried a methodical search, row by row, to ensure no inch of turf was missed.
Still nothing. The videographer — whose phone had been attached to the drone controller as part of the equipment’s system — later tracked it using a find-my-phone service and it pinged at a house in Roanoke County not associated with any of the choir families.
The Roanoke County Police Department, which was contacted Sunday, spoke to the residents and were allowed to search the house but found nothing. In the hours beforehand, the phone’s battery had died, cutting off the last link to it. The trail appeared cold.
The choir shifted gears and began working to organize a re-do of the recording event. But then, an alert on the website Next Door caught Davidson’s attention: A man out walking his dog had found a drone in Green Hill Park, returned to the same field where theirs went missing, where multiple prior searches had uncovered no trace of the device.
A few messages later and the drone was back with the choir — complete with all its concert recordings.
“The most precious part of it was the footage, which was all there,” Davidson said. “We were all cheering when we found out.”
The uplifting turn of events struck Davidson as a fitting end to this holiday event story for the choir.
It also ultimately passed on a positive message for the children, she said.
“People are good, way deep down,” she said. “Somebody did something wrong. They took something but then brought it back. If you make a poor choice, you can still try to fix it, hopefully.
“There was also the good guy who returned it to us,” she added of the Next Door poster. “We’re just so appreciative.
“It was a great ending.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.