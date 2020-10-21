Watch Now: Return of missing drone brings early holiday cheer to Roanoke children's choir

Davidson didn’t want the teens — who had already sacrificed so many milestones in this unusual year — to also miss out on their end-of-year concert.

So she and the choir’s volunteers rallied to make the virtual recording happen on Saturday. The production took about three hours and included drone video to highlight the choir against the mountainside backdrop of the park.

At the end of the session, the group’s volunteer videographer switched to still photography to grab a few photos. He set aside the drone in a spot where it wouldn’t be trampled.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When he returned, the device was nowhere to be seen. The drone and the three hours of footage it had captured were gone.

“That started our whole story,” Davidson said.

At first, theft never occurred to the choir organizers. Surely, the equipment had been misplaced or accidentally packed away by a well-meaning volunteer.

But a search of boxes and cars, as well as a series of calls to those who’d already departed, turned up no leads. The park field was scoured with flashlights. Helpers tried a methodical search, row by row, to ensure no inch of turf was missed.