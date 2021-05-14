Watch Now: Roanoke Valley couple shares story of life-saving CPR, highlights free classes happening around region Saturday

Two days before Christmas, Twila Rankin felt an odd pain radiating down her arm.
The Botetourt County woman turned to her husband and said she might need to make a doctor’s appointment to get it checked out.
That’s the last thing she remembers. She awoke later to learn that she’d gone into cardiac arrest.
She also found out that her husband, a volunteer rescue worker, had jumped into action and administered CPR to her. First responders credited that with helping save her life.
“I never thought about the fact that I may actually have to do that on a loved one,” said David Rankin, adding he was in disbelief when his wife went into arrest.
“At the same time, I knew I had the knowledge of what needed to be done,” he said. “Once I started the process, the training took over.”
The couple shared their story with the Compress & Shock Foundation in hopes of inspiring others to learn these life-saving skills. The foundation, a Roanoke Valley nonprofit, organizes a major annual event offering free CPR classes around the region.
This year's event is happening Saturday with a list of options through the morning and afternoon. Registration is still open, and in-person registration will be accepted at classes Saturday when possible.
Twila Rankin said each day she’s had since her cardiac arrest has been precious — another morning to spend with her husband, another chance to visit with her four grandkids, another afternoon to just sit on the back porch and hear the birds chirping
“Every day I get up is another day of second chances, it’s a day of opportunities,” she said. “I would hope this story encourages others to learn CPR … to give someone another chance, to give someone else another day."
To hear the Rankin family's full story, check out the above video, provided courtesy of the Compress & Shock Foundation.