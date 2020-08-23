Watch Now: Spike the hedgehog is cuddly on his bellly, not his back

Spencer Hudson asked for an unusual gift last Christmas: a hedgehog. He named it Spike.
“I thought it would be an unexpected pet and different, that not many people would have,” Spencer said.
Hedgehogs are categorized as exotic pets, but this term can vary in meaning. Often it means the pet is unusual or not common like a dog or a cat. But, generally the term “exotic” refers to animals that are wild and undomesticated. Many breeds take years to become domesticated. But for Spencer, it was just a less common choice of a pet. Many states require licensing for exotic pets, but Virginia doesn’t require a license to raise a hedgehog.
Spencer carries Spike in a little bag and lies down with him on the couch. Spike is fun and cuddly on the tummy because obviously you can’t pet the rest of his spiky body. The temperature of his environment must be between 70 to 80 degrees. “If they get too cold, they might go into hibernation and not come out of it. We’re learning as we go,” said Wendy Maxey, one of Spencer’s parents.
This bristly animal rolls around in a large plastic ball that looks like an empty terrarium, for both his entertainment and Spencer’s.
The motion of his little feet propel the ball across the kitchen floor, and he remains upright as he rolls, a mesmerizing feat. It looks like a real workout, possibly more difficult than a treadmill. And the fact that this nocturnal pet has the energy to do this during the late afternoon probably indicates he will be overwhelmingly tuckered out.
Sometimes at bedtime, Spike and Spencer read stories together in bed. The biggest problem with a nocturnal pet is it’s quite active during the night. So Spencer has to keep him in another room because of the noise this small creature creates. He runs like a hamster throughout the night making squeaky repetitive sounds on his wheel that Spencer describes as a bowl mounted sideways. “He does a lot of action at night. We know because we have this thing called ‘Blink’ — it’s a camera.” Spencer said they can watch his every movement, and even bugs flying around.
He also drinks loudly because he has to suck on a dispenser that outputs only a small amount of water at a time, meaning it takes a while to get hydrated.
Spencer feeds Spike dried mealworms and cat food. This is an easy enough diet. And Spencer says Spike enjoys Apple Jacks, just like he does.
Spencer has learned quite a bit about hedgehogs, like the number of quills they have (5,000-8,000) compared to a porcupine. He is knowledgeable about his pet’s idiosyncrasies and basic traits. He and his mother have done a lot of research, and he is becoming somewhat of an expert on the topic.
The good thing about a hedgehog as a pet is it requires no grooming (although a Pinterest post shows a woman washing her hedgehog with a toothbrush and saying it’s like cleaning a pineapple), no leash, no walks, no barking and doesn’t require huge bags of food or as much litter as a cat.
According to Spencer, when asked what the worst thing about this pet might be, like most boys who seem to think talking about bodily functions is hysterical, “he poops a lot.”
