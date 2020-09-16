Watch Now: U.S. medical expert Birx in Blacksburg: Virginia Tech 'understood the need'

“This is a university that understood the need, understood the gap and was willing to self-sacrifice their own research opportunities to bring additional testing solutions to the people of this community and this university campus,” she said. “I’m really proud of what they’ve done.”

She also pointed to Tech research on how droplets that could contain the novel coronavirus move around in enclosed spaces. That work could help refine physical distancing guidelines, she said.

Birx also brought some advice to Tech.

“Optimally, I would like them to be able to test every student at every two-week interval,” she said.

That data could shed light on how the virus spreads over time.

Birx said she talked with Tech officials about what they need to do to prepare students to leave campus at Thanksgiving and not take the virus home to their families. The university will shut down in-person classes during the holiday break, and students will finish the last weeks of their fall semester coursework remotely.

“Coming in, the students had some of the lowest test rates in the U.S.,” Birx said. “We’re asking them to take similar precautions when they go home.”

Birx is a world-renowned expert on HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research and global health. She is ambassador-at-large at the U.S. State Department and is the country’s Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy.

