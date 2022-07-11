Water balloons will not be allowed at this year’s Pirate Days at Smith Mountain Lake

Smith Mountain Lake’s popular Pirate Days is set to return this weekend. Crowds are expected to fill area marinas dressed in pirate garb and ready to do battle, possibly without a longtime popular weapon.

Water balloons are no longer allowed according to a new law passed in Virginia last year. The Virginia code, 29.1-556.1, states “It is unlawful for any individual 16 years of age or older or other person to intentionally release, discard, or cause to be released or discarded outdoors any balloon made of a nonbiodegradable or nonphotodegradable material or any material that requires more than five minutes’ contact with air or water to degrade.”

With the new law in place, even current biodegradable water balloons on the market would not meet those strict standards.

Sgt. Tim Dooley with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said the goal this year will be mainly to make sure people know the new rules. “It is our intention to address any violations we observe,” he said. “This can be done in a variety of ways to include educating the individuals regarding the changes to the code or, if warranted, an official warning or summons may be issued.”

Chris Bechtler, manager of Crazy Horse Marina, is already trying to reach out to participants this year about the new law. The marina is traditionally the site of some of the largest Pirate Days battles each year as boats decorated as pirate ships roam the cove and toss water balloons at other boats.

“We are discouraging the use of water balloons,” Bechtler said.

The Smith Mountain Lake Association is also pushing to get the word out on the new law. SMLA President Bill Butterfield said he is a fan of the annual pirate festivities, but has questioned the environmental impact of the water balloons.

Water balloons that are biodegradable and those that are non-biodegradable are indistinguishable from one another. The biodegradable balloons also still take months to break down. In that time, Butterfield said they can still do harm to the environment.

The popped balloons can litter the waterways and shoreline. They can also become ingested by area wildlife such as fish or birds or even by local pets.

Balloons can also be harmful to boats and personal watercrafts by being sucked up into water intakes. The intakes could be clogged by balloon debris.

Butterfield asked residents to consider alternative ways to participate in pirate battles this year. He encouraged the use of water guns that will allow people the same opportunities to have fun while keeping the lake clean and not breaking the law.