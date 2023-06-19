As Roanoke city officials and consultants work toward a master plan for Evans Spring, residents in the surrounding neighborhoods are bracing for the same kind of upheaval they say was experienced under urban renewal.

Stephen Niamke, president of the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum, said he believes Evans Spring is at the center of the most important decision city council will make this century.

“It’s about the type of relationship the government wants to have with the community, particularly the African American community. If the community is violated again, I don’t believe the city will ever recover from that — at least not in our lifetime,” Niamke said.

One of the first pages of Roanoke’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan names trust as a top priority.

“While overtly discriminatory policies of the past have largely been removed, there is still a responsibility for City government and its current leadership to regain trust following the trauma experienced by African American communities,” the 2040 plan says. “For the community to thrive as a whole, the City government must work to build trust through its actions.”

When the city began seizing, bulldozing and removing Roanoke’s Black communities in the 1950’s in the name of urban renewal, the people fled to Gainsboro and other surrounding neighborhoods. The city’s urban renewal projects followed them there, uprooting some of the same families again.

Now, many of the same people, their relatives and their friends live and own property in the neighborhoods bordering Evans Spring.

At roughly 150 acres, Evans Spring is the largest undeveloped piece of land remaining in the city. It contains wetlands, lies in a floodplain and is located near the top of the Lick Run Watershed. It’s located on the side of Interstate 581 opposite Valley View Mall, and flanked by the Melrose-Rugby, Fairland and Washington Park neighborhoods.

The city recently brought consultants on board to create a plan that will guide the future of Evans Spring. They are on the 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, city council agenda to give an update on the planning process.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist, Carolyn Hubbard said, to look at what the city has done in the past and figure out what they’re doing now. Hubbard doesn’t live in the Evans Spring area, but her family and church were displaced by urban renewal.

She and others see the city’s current attempt to develop an Evans Spring Master Plan as a sign of another displacement.

“My mother almost had a nervous breakdown. There were people that had heart attacks. There were people that had strokes. And then there were people that just died from heartbreak. That’s why the people in the Evans Spring area now don’t trust the city — because they know the families or people that they grew up with ... who survived,” Hubbard said.

In a May 25 email to The Roanoke Times, City Manager Bob Cowell wrote that the master plan will not be a development proposal.

Master plans are commonly a precursor to development, though, used to attract developers with the promise of community consensus about future acceptable uses for an area.

At a March 9 community engagement workshop to gather input for the Evans Spring Master Plan, roughly 125 people said the same thing: Do not develop Evans Spring.

After The Roanoke Times asked if no development is on the table, city Communications & Community Engagement Specialist Carol Corbin sent a June 9 email, containing a response from Cowell referencing the 2013 Evans Spring Area Plan and 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Those plans propose a street connecting the Evans Spring area to Valley View Boulevard. They suggest commercial/mixed use on the side of Lick Run Creek closest to I-581, residential use on the other side of the creek and preservation along the creek and Fairland Lake.

Those plans contradict the wishes of nearby residents, going back at least a decade.

Community members pushed back in 2012 during the development of the 2013 Evans Spring Area Plan, and again in 2019 when the Pavilion development company submitted plans to turn the area into an extension of Valley View Mall — exactly the kind of the future residents worried about in 2012.

Niamke said Melrose-Rugby has taken a formal stance to oppose any “inappropriate development” of Evans Spring.

The neighborhoods bordering Evans Spring are defined by a network of narrow, winding roads built on steep drop-offs. They were not built to handle traffic and could not be widened easily.

Joann Hayden — another Roanoker with ties to those wronged by urban renewal — believes a street connecting Evans Spring to Valley View Boulevard would flood the area with traffic.

“People are definitely going to take a shortcut if they don’t have to go down Hershberger or go to Orange Avenue,” Hayden said.

There’s also the question of what would happen to the water and wildlife occupying Evans Spring. Hayden said she recently saw an egret at Fairland Lake.

“All the deer and other little animals that live over there, the squirrels — I don’t know where they would go if they were to start developing that area,” Hayden said.

Meanwhile, Debra Carter — a member of the Friends of Evans Spring group that began meeting in March to oppose development — said the area may be home to an imperiled species of salamander.

Community members at the March 9 meeting also worried about the impact of Evans Spring development on flooding in downtown Roanoke.

A few years ago, a Virginia Tech research team simulated the impact of Evans Spring development on downtown flooding. The simulation results, detailed in a 2019 report, indicated that Evans Spring development wouldn’t exacerbate flooding in downtown Roanoke.

Those simulations did not, however, look at how development could impact flooding in the Melrose-Rugby, Washington Park and Harrison neighborhoods, which are located in the Lick Run watershed directly downstream of Evans Spring. The simulations also didn’t investigate development’s impact on water quality or local wildlife.

Members of the same team that did the 2019 simulations created the city’s 2017 Lick Run Watershed Master Plan. According to the 2017 plan, “the economic and ecological benefit of preservation is likely to outweigh the cost of restoration and flood mitigation if this land is developed.”

The 2017 plan recommended that the city purchase the Evans Spring land to preserve it in its undeveloped, natural state.

Meanwhile, almost all of Evans Spring lies within a city River and Creek Corridors Overlay District.

According to city code, the regulations on on those districts are designed to ensure practices that protect soil and water quality while preventing and minimizing activities that could endanger water resources.

Natural green spaces like Evans Spring also help combat heat islands. Addressing heat islands with greenery is one the strategies outlined in the city’s recently-released Climate Action Plan draft.

Leaving Evans Spring as-is would do more to mitigate heat than any development option would, preserving the natural land as an oasis in Northwest Roanoke — currently home to many of the city’s heat islands — while also alleviating residents’ concerns about commercial development ruining the quality of life, according to some involved.

“The city is putting out these wonderful messages about their values and protecting the environment and all of that. We just want them to be true to that, because if they’re true to that, then they’ll hear what we’re saying,” Niamke said.