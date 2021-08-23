Water in north Roanoke County close Northside High School on Monday

UPDATE: Water service has been restored to Northside High School. The school division said classes will resume on their normal schedule Tuesday.

Water service problems in north Roanoke County that began Sunday morning will extend into a second day as repair efforts continue.

Issues resulting from that work on Monday prompted Northside High School to remain closed, with staffers working from home.

Early Sunday, crews from the Western Virginia Water Authority were repairing a 16-inch water line on Loch Haven Drive. That led to some interruptions of service, but officials said it was fixed by midafternoon.

During those efforts, however, a broken water valve was discovered, according to authority spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner.

Baumgardner said the valve is approximately 14 feet below the street level and, because of that depth, requires additional trenching equipment to be brought in.

Work is ongoing, and she estimated it would be completed between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.