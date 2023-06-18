From the shoreline of Spring Hollow reservoir on a recent June morning, there was no sign of a chemical that has contaminated one of the Roanoke Valley’s drinking water supplies.

Tiny amounts of GenX, a hazardous compound used in the manufacture of many consumer products, can only be seen in water through laboratory testing that measures it in parts per trillion, a unit equivalent to just 30 seconds out of a million years.

But its impact on Spring Hollow was striking: A wide perimeter of brown earth, once submerged, visibly lines the blue-green water.

Spring Hollow is nearly half empty.

The Western Virginia Water Authority stopped pumping water from the nearby Roanoke River to fill the reservoir last August, amid growing concerns about the health risks posed by GenX. It was later discovered that the chemical had leaked into the river’s South Fork from a company about five miles upstream.

Known as a “forever chemical,” GenX is living up to its reputation for remaining in the environment indefinitely.

When the chemical was first detected in Spring Hollow in January 2020, its concentration was 61 parts per trillion — well above a health advisory issued later by the Environmental Protection Agency that recommends no more than 10 parts per trillion over a lifetime of consuming two liters of water per day.

The most recent tests, taken June 2, show a GenX concentration of 56 parts per trillion.

A carbon filtering system, installed last year in the water treatment facility at the west Roanoke County reservoir, has been successful for the most part in bringing the level below the EPA health advisory before water is distributed to customers.

But with no resupply being pumped from the Roanoke River, the reservoir’s water level has dropped steadily — from 2.1 feet below full pond last August to 36.3 feet on June 15.

Currently, Spring Hollow is at 58.6% of its full capacity. That means it has approximately a year’s worth of water remaining, based on its present rate of distributing about four million gallons per day for public consumption.

Despite the lowest level in years, there’s no sense of crisis at the water authority.

Tests have shown that the concentration of GenX in the river has gradually decreased since the source was discovered and eliminated last fall.

“It is important to note that at any time, the authority could resume pumping,” spokeswomen Sarah Baumgardner wrote in an email last week. “The authority has made a strategic decision not to pump water from the river into the reservoir until we have sufficient evidence accumulated to demonstrate the absence of GenX in the river so that no more is introduced into the reservoir.”

Tentative plans are to resume drawing water from the river in September, subject to additional testing.

Praying for rain

In 1999, a severe drought hit Southwest Virginia. The water level at Carvins Cove, then the main source of drinking water for the city of Roanoke, dropped to 29.2 feet below full pond in September, an all-time low at the time.

Although that was not as low as the current level at Spring Hollow, the reaction back then was much different.

Then-Mayor David Bowers urged city residents to pray for rain that May, warning that a water emergency was in the making. But the drought continued through the summer, and the city ended up imposing mandatory restrictions that banned car washing, watering of lawns and gardens and the filling of swimming pools.

The prayed-for rain eventually came, and the restrictions were lifted in December.

Four years later, the Western Virginia Water Authority was created. Merging the individual city and county water departments into a single utility gave localities access to multiple sources — Carvins Cove, Spring Hollow, Crystal Spring, the Beaverdam Creek and Falling Creek reservoirs, Smith Mountain Lake, and more than 70 wells.

After GenX became an issue at Spring Hollow, the water authority reduced its output by about half. The difference was made up by drawing more from Carvins Cove, which remains near full capacity and has tested negative for the chemical.

“It really points to why the authority was formed in the first place,” Baumgardner said of the regional utility that serves about 69,000 customers in Roanoke, the counties of Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke, and the towns of Boones Mill and Vinton.

“Now we have more flexibility,” she said.

Another difference between now and then is that Carvins Cove is dependent on precipitation, while Spring Hollow relies almost entirely on water pumped from the Roanoke River.

Officials at the water authority have been keeping a close eye on test results to determine when to start refilling Spring Hollow.

Two different types of tests are being used. The first is called grab sampling, which captures a chemical’s presence at the precise time the sample was collected. The second form, passive sampling, entails testing water at it flows through a membrane over an extended time.

Although passive sampling does not quantify the amount of GenX in the water, it is more likely to document a chemical that has appeared intermittently over the last three years.

Since April 7, weekly grab samples have detected no GenX in river water tested just upstream from the Spring Hollow intake.

But further upstream in Montgomery County, passive tests show the chemical remains in the water near the Elliston Wastewater Treatment Plant, where it was released over the period of about seven years. The most recent round of passive sampling covers a period from March 29 to May 3.

Levels down after source found

Last November, the water authority and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality traced the source of contamination to ProChem Inc., an Elliston company that cleans industrial equipment.

An investigation found that ProChem had been hired to conduct “chemical washing” of equipment from The Chemours Company, which uses GenX at a West Virginia plant to make fluoropolymers, which can repel heat, oil and water.

GenX and other forever chemicals are widely used in the manufacture of a variety of consumer products that include non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, carpet, upholstery, cosmetics, fast-food wrappings and other items. Chemours says its products are also used in semiconductors and other emerging technologies.

ProChem has said it had no knowledge that it was servicing GenX-tainted equipment. Wastewater from the process was dumped into a sanitary sewer that routed it to the Elliston treatment plant, where it was then released into the river.

As soon as it suspected something was wrong, after news stories about the contamination appeared in The Roanoke Times last year, ProChem said it returned the equipment and terminated its contract.

Tests in November showed that GenX concentrations were as high as 1.3 million parts per trillion in the wastewater that came from ProChem’s facility. By the time it was treated at the Elliston plant and released into the South Fork of the Roanoke River, the level had decreased to 23,900 parts per trillion.

More recently, tests of ProChem’s releases showed a concentration of a little more than half of one part per trillion on May 31, well below the EPA’s heath advisory, the company said through a public relations firm.

The hope is that once levels in the Roanoke River are low enough to resume pumping into Spring Hollow, the cleaner water will begin to dilute concentrations of GenX that have remained stable over the past three and a half years.

More testing planned

Efforts are underway for additional testing to determine the extent of contamination.

Although GenX and thousands of other forever chemicals — also known as PFAS for per- and polyfluoralkyl substances — show up in microscopic amounts, concerns about their health risks have grown in recent years.

Exposure to PFAS can increase the risk of some cancers, compromise the body’s immune system and cause reproductive effects such as decreased fertility or high blood pressure in pregnant women, according to the EPA.

The Virginia Department of Health is offering free testing of private wells in areas not served by the water authority. Last week, the department sent letters to 81 homes and businesses in the general area of Spring Hollow and ProChem. Usually, such testing is the responsibility of the well’s owner.

Four individuals to date have contacted the health department’s Roanoke district. Three have requested testing and the fourth is undecided, according to Cindy McDow, environmental health manager for the district.

The health department said it plans to wait for more responses over the next few weeks before testing begins.

Homes and businesses eligible for the tests are in the three general areas: those within a half mile of either Spring Hollow or ProChem, and those in a flood hazard zone within five miles downstream of the wastewater treatment plant in Elliston.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is beginning to collect fish tissue samples at 11 locations on the North and South Forks of the Roanoke River and along the main river downstream to Smith Mountain Lake.

The sampling, which is expected to be completed by the end of this month, will test edible fish tissue for GenX and about 40 other PFAS compounds, according to DEQ spokesman Aaron Proctor.

In the past, testing of fish tissue in the Roanoke River and Smith Mountain Lake has found elevated levels of PCBs, a long-lasting carcinogenic chemical which for years was used in a variety of industrial and consumer products.

The health department has since issued fish consumption advisories that are intended to limit exposure to PCBs.

Proctor said that results of the tests for PFAS are expected later this year.

Water is by no means the only source of exposure to forever chemicals. Across the country, the substances can be found in soil near waste sites, fire extinguishing foam used in emergencies, food packaging, household and personal care products and home fertilizer.

“It’s forever,” said Bill Tanger, chair of Friends of the Rivers of Virginia. “And it’s everywhere.”